Pavilion expands Executive team, poised to enhance member experience in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion , the world's leading private membership community helping high-growth professionals achieve their potential, today announced the launch of enhanced membership benefits, premium communities, and in-person events slated for 2022, bolstered by two new members of the Executive team.

"With more than 7,000 Members worldwide, we are investing heavily in the programs that bring the most value to our community" said Pavilion Founder and CEO, Sam Jacobs. "That means more opportunities to learn, elevate your member experience, and connect face-to-face with your peers."

Following a rebrand, raising $25 million in funding, the launch of live-learning courses called Pavilion University, and the expansion of membership to those in their first five years of professional experience (called Analysts), Pavilion's 2022 investments will cover four key areas:

Pavilion University: Adding 20+ live-learning courses to the existing catalog of 13, covering topics from CEO School to Marketing School to a Cold Calling Course. In partnership with Docebo, Pavilion will also begin offering 200+ video-based, on-demand courses allowing members the option of self-directed learning and a chance to hone in on key skills.

Premium Memberships: Piloted in 2021, CEO Pavilion will officially launch in 2022 as a carefully curated, non-competitive community of peers focused on tactical training, transformative coaching, and elevated experiences. Pavilion also plans to offer Premium Membership options for CROs, CMOs, CCOs, and other executive functions later this year.

Enhanced Member Experience: This spring, Pavilion will launch its first Member Portal, bringing together the conversations and connections from disparate channels and providing a central meeting point for members where they can tap into the resources they need to level up their careers.

In-Person Events: Pavilion is planning a 10-city roadshow across the U.S. and Europe , starting with Seattle in late April 2022 , and followed by Pavilion's first in-person Executive Member conference, called Transform 2022, in November.

To facilitate its 2022 plans, Pavilion has brought on two new members to the executive team — Rachel Koblic, previously Vice President, Learning Experience at 2U, as VP of Learn, and Jeremy Tillman, formerly President, Head of Product and Marketing at Ghostery, as VP of Product.

"I'm excited to work with the team to take Pavilion University to the next level," said Koblic. "With more than 2,300 of our members taking courses in the program's first year, we feel confident that our expanded investments here will make a significant impact on the community."

"Having a space of our own is vital as we continue to welcome more professionals to our community," said Tillman. "The Member Portal will be the lifeblood of Pavilion, acting as a connection hub, knowledge center, and career mapping platform."

"With the addition of Rachel and Jeremy, we are confident we can build the structures needed to support our members in all that they do," said Jacobs. "Our values of kindness, reciprocity, and knowledge sharing underpin everything we do, and with our members as our North Star, we know this year will be game-changing for those, like myself, who believe helping others is the best way for us all to succeed."

To learn more about Pavilion or to apply to be a member, visit joinpavilion.com .

About Pavilion:

Pavilion (formerly Revenue Collective) was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since opening its first chapter in New York City, it has grown into an international center providing peer-to-peer connection, training and development, and career resources for all high-growth professionals. Pavilion is always imagining new ways to help current and future leaders unlock and achieve their professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member of one of the worldwide chapters, please visit joinpavilion.com .

