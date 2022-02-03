International Paper Named to FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) has been named to FORTUNE magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the nineteenth time. FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with FORTUNE annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World's Most Admired Companies.

"International Paper plays an essential role in manufacturing sustainable products that people depend on every day. Being named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is confirmation of the commitment, resiliency and determination shown by our teams every day," said Mark Sutton, chairman, and chief executive officer. "I want to thank our colleagues for their dedication to our company vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world, and for achieving this recognition."

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

