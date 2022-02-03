Drs. Marci Goolsby and Beth Shubin Stein Named New Co-Directors of the HSS Women's Sports Medicine Center Co-founded in 1997, the Center Was a First of Its Kind

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has announced that primary sports medicine physician Marci A. Goolsby, MD, and sports medicine surgeon Beth E. Shubin Stein, MD, are the newly designated co-directors of the HSS Women's Sports Medicine Center (WSMC).

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery) (PRNewswire)

The WSMC was a first of its kind focused on women and sports medicine and was co-founded in 1997 by primary sports medicine physician Lisa R. Callahan, MD, and sports medicine surgeon Jo A. Hannafin, MD, PhD, who served as co-directors ever since. The multidisciplinary center now consists of a team of sports medicine-trained clinicians including physicians, nutritionists, exercise physiologists, physical therapists and sports psychologists.

The change in leadership comes as Dr. Hannafin has recently retired her clinical practice while continuing to be active in the WSMC and as vice chair of the Institutional Review Board at HSS, which is responsible for the evaluation of current and newly submitted research projects. As a practicing physician, Dr. Callahan will also continue to be actively involved in the WSMC while serving in her role as chief medical officer of Madison Square Garden Sports.

"The WSMC is a key reason why I feel excited to go to work each day. I am constantly inspired by my colleagues and the patient care that they provide, which motivates me to take the very best care of my own patients," said Dr. Goolsby.

Approximately 80,000 recreational and elite athletic patients a year receive collaborative care through the WSMC. Every clinician aims to empower each patient to achieve success based on his or her individual goals.

"Being part of the WSMC has helped me in all facets of life. It's been invaluable for my career, provided spectacular comradery, and guided me to find a work/life balance," said Dr. Shubin Stein, who noted how Drs. Callahan's and Hannafin's successes have opened so many doors for all women. "They have helped us all to dream big."

Drs. Callahan and Hannafin have led distinguished careers and have served as team physicians for numerous professional and Olympic teams. Notably, Dr. Callahan was the first female head team physician in the National Basketball Association and president of the NBA Physicians Association. Dr. Hannafin was the first female president of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM).

"We want to ensure we carry on the legacy and support all of the work that Drs. Callahan and Hannafin have done as true pioneers in our field," added Dr. Goolsby, who explained that she and Dr. Shubin Stein have spent time individually with all members to determine new, impactful goals for the group.

WSMC clinicians have provided care for numerous Olympic and professional teams and organizations including the New York Knicks, Westchester Knicks, New York Liberty, TCS New York City Marathon, Champions Series Tennis, USA Basketball, USA Gymnastics, UFC, US Biathlon, US Rowing and US Lacrosse.

"First and foremost, our priority is patient care. We strive to take care of the whole person, not just their knee or stress fracture. Our biggest advantage is that we have experts across many disciplines who can help keep our patients active through all phases of life," said Dr. Shubin Stein.

"I am incredibly proud of the fantastic physicians and surgeons we have recruited over the years as well as the outstanding specialists in physical therapy and sports performance, sports psychology and sports nutrition," said Dr. Hannafin. "We place a large emphasis on developing and training the next generation of female leaders in sports medicine, so it is truly humbling to see so many of them as team physicians for professional, national and Olympic sports teams."

Mentorship formally occurs by training residents and fellows within the HSS Sports Medicine Institute as well as the WSMC summer internship and research assistant programs. Launched in 2000, the summer internship program is highly competitive, with more than 150 applicants each year for three spots.

Of the more than 200 women mentored by members of the WSMC, 80 percent have pursued a career in medicine, physical therapy, psychology or nutrition. Five women have started sports medicine programs while others have joined the faculty at existing women's sports medicine programs, fulfilling the critical need to expand expert care to active girls and women everywhere.

"I'm proud of the integrated legacy of care, education and research that has formed a strong foundation for the future of the WSMC," said Dr. Callahan, who oversees the care of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Westchester Knicks and Hartford Wolf Pack. "Drs. Goolsby and Shubin Stein have the experience, knowledge and compassion to lead the next phase of growth and advancement. I look forward to their future accomplishments."

Current research within the WSMC focuses on a variety of issues that impact women athletes, such as the female athlete triad, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, vitamin D and bone health, patellofemoral disorders, frozen shoulder, postpartum care and more.

According to Dr. Hannafin, there is a need for continued research into gender- and sex-specific issues in injury prevention, sports-specific injuries and response to treatment. Through this research, the WSMC can continue to optimize patient care with specialized treatment for each individual patient.

"The center's impact on the national landscape of women's sports medicine is immeasurable. Their selective and immersive summer internships alone work to shape the future for women in the field," said Andrew D. Pearle, MD, chief of the HSS Sports Medicine Institute. "We are proud to have them as part of our team."

