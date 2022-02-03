Aware Recovery Care Now Offering First-of-its-Kind In-Home Withdrawal Management Services in Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care is now offering its innovative In-Home Withdrawal Management (IHWM) program to Maine residents, the first program of its kind in the state. IHWM provides an individualized, flexible, one-on-one detox treatment option for those with substance use disorder who may need a medically supervised detox program in their own home.

Aware (PRNewsfoto/Aware Recovery Care) (PRNewswire)

The program was piloted in Connecticut in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield over the last 18 months. Preliminary data shows 100 percent of participants completed the treatment, and 97 percent were admitted into the In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) program, with 88 percent remaining abstinent 90 days post-IHWM. The average length of stay in IHWM was six days. The program launched in New Hampshire in September of last year.

"In-Home Withdrawal Management is a unique, one-of-a-kind service created to eliminate all barriers to detox. It allows clients who meet criteria to safely and effectively detox in the comfort of their own homes, avoiding pathogens that they may be exposed to in a facility and averting the trauma of leaving loved ones for essential treatment of the disease," said Dr. Shelley Halligan, VP Integrated Health Services for Aware Recovery Care. "We are honored to serve those suffering from this chronic disease in Maine and proud to be part of Anthem's strategy to treat that population."

IHWM provides access to in-home detox, increasing the continuity of care when patients initially enter the Aware program. As patients dependent on substances such as alcohol, opiates, or benzodiazepines may require a medically supervised withdrawal, Aware has developed evidence-based protocols and training to ensure flexible treatment that is tailored to each patient's unique needs.

"Recovery from substance use disorder is different for everyone, and that's why Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield works with providers in the state to offer access to a variety of different types of treatment programs so individuals can work with their doctor to find the one that works best for their situation," said Dr. Katherine Hendra, medical director for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. "We're glad to be able to cover Aware's new in-home withdrawal management program for our members and offer yet another evidence-based treatment option for Mainers with substance use disorder."

Aware is committed to extending its IHWM and IHAT services to additional states so that people who want to recover can do so from their own homes, safely.

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care provides team-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™) in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida and Indiana. The IHAT model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and health plan data, demonstrating that the home is the optimal modality for most patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders. Aware Recovery Care is an in-network provider for Anthem. For more information, please visit www.awarerecoverycare.com.

SOURCE Aware Recovery Care