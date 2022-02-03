Richter Appears as Caesar to Kick Off The Produce Brand's New Always Good Campaign on Football's Biggest Night

Avocados From Mexico Partners with Comedian Andy Richter to Officially Unveil New Big Game Teaser Richter Appears as Caesar to Kick Off The Produce Brand's New Always Good Campaign on Football's Biggest Night

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., released its official 30-second Big Game teaser featuring late-night funnyman and avocado-lover, Andy Richter, and the fruit that Americans just can't seem to get enough of.

Avocados From Mexico Partners with Comedian Andy Richter for New Big Game Teaser (PRNewswire)

The teaser features Richter dressed in an ensemble inspired by ancient Roman times, psyching himself up to play the role of a lifetime: Caesar. The full ad will be revealed during the first quarter of the 2022 Big Game.

"When I found out Avocados From Mexico wanted to cast me for the ad, I thought, you have guac to be kidding me, I'm in!" said comedian Andy Richter. "Avocados are always good and when you 'Addvocados' to Roman times, plus throw in a legend like Caesar, it's sure to be a good time."

AFM teamed up with Austin-based agency, GSD&M to concept and produce the ad, which will mark the brand's seventh Big Game appearance.

It's Always a Good Time When You "Addvocados"

For the first time, AFM's Big Game presence will kick off the brand campaign that will continue throughout the year. The new creative platform "Addvocados" is inspired by American's love for avocados, and the beloved fruit's ability to make everyday things even better. The platform is part of AFM's #AlwaysGood brand campaign – as there are few (if any) other foods that can combine great taste, nutrition (good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals) and fun times like avocados do.

"AFM is intrinsically an innovative brand that has been and always will be pushing boundaries across all marketing territories, whether it's branding, content creation or data," said Ivonne Kinser, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for AFM. "The 'Addvocados' platform is our strongest yet. It's funny, impactful and designed to drive results and connection in a way that will ensure our brand is impossible to miss during the Big Game and beyond."

Multichannel Impact During the Biggest Avocado Occasion

The release of the teaser is just one part of highly integrated, multichannel campaign designed to drive the brand and sales like never before. In fact, the campaign is just the beginning of a yearlong brand campaign, kicking off with:

SHOPPER: While fans are stocking up on avocados to gear up for gameday – the number one occasion for avocados and guacamole 1 – they can enter for a chance to win a $100k smart home makeover via QR codes on a record-breaking 106,000 equivalized avocado bins placed in the produce aisles of more than 100 retailers in 42 states.

DIGITAL: Hosted by football legend Drew Brees , AFM's Hosted by football legend, AFM's House of Goodness gives website visitors a look into the #AlwaysGood world of avocados. The virtual home features several unique experiences that consumers can navigate through, including taking a selfie with Brees, discovering new guacamole recipes, and purchasing avocados.

SOCIAL: The AFM #AlwaysGood Digital Countdown kicks off February 6, 2022 . Each day leading up to gameday, AFM will engage different social communities to spread goodness for the chance to win prizes. From engaging with TikTok influencers to targeting pup parents and artists to share how avocados are #AlwaysGood, AFM will take over the internet to make it better. Follow the conversation with the hashtag #AlwaysGood.

POP UP: Fans in New York City can visit a physical extension of the digital experience in Fans incan visit a physical extension of the digital experience in AFM's Store of Goodness from February 8-13, 2022 . The store will feature the avocado glow apparel collection inspired by the new brand color.

FOODSERVICE: AFM is partnering with sandwich chain February 11, 2022 , fans can top their sandwiches with 2 AFM is partnering with sandwich chain Which Wich to give fans a chance to 'addvocados' and make their sandwiches even better. On Free Avocado Upgrade Day , fans can top their sandwiches with fresh avocado for free – a choice that 77% of consumers prefer over processed avocado.

Follow the conversation with the hashtag #AlwaysGood. Visit the House of Goodness at www.avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game and connect with AFM on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) and Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

###

1 AFM Consumer Shopper A&U Study 2020

2AFM Fresh vs. Processed Taste Test Report – Nov 2020

Avocados From Mexico logo (PRNewsfoto/Avocados From Mexico) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico