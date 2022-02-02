Ziebart Announces Executive Promotions in 2022

TROY, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation, the leading provider of vehicle appearance and protective services, is hitting the ground running in 2022 with the advancement of their executive team. The international automotive aftermarket franchise just announced the promotion of Naji Younes to Vice President of International Business Development and Larry Stewart to Vice President of Information Technology.

In just six years at Ziebart, Naji Younes has proven to be an incredible leader in international business development. Starting as a business consultant before moving into a Director role, Younes will now be working as Vice President of International Business Development. In his most recent role, Younes sold nine new master franchises for the brand, which significantly increased the geographical reach of Ziebart internationally. In his new role, Younes will work to expand the franchise into new markets as the automotive aftermarket industry experiences tremendous growth, due in part to the chip shortage.

Larry Stewart has dedicated eleven years to Ziebart, most recently serving as the Director of Information Technology since 2018. In Stewart's new role as Vice President of Information Technology, he will take on the responsibility of leading the development and rollout for all Ziebart's information systems, including monitoring the security of the company's private information. Stewart's experience in the technological space will help lead the brand's internal and external innovation strategies.

"Our successful, strategic growth over the past year is due to the hard work of our talented employees," said Thomas A. Wolfe, Executive Vice President of Ziebart International Corporation. "Naji and Larry have shown their ability to innovate and anticipate trends throughout their time with Ziebart. As the automotive aftermarket industry continues to grow amid challenges, we are confident our leaders will help us meet the needs of our franchisees and consumers."

Amid an automotive chip shortage, Ziebart's in-store sales and franchise interest has only continued to grow. According to the Auto Care Association, the automotive aftermarket is expected to grow to $477 billion by 2024. In 2021, Ziebart experienced a year-over-year increase of 40% in retail leads as consumers are turning to the brand more than ever to protect their vehicles.

Backed with more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its growing global network.

