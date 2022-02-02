Relationships are Messy: American Couples' Happiness Hinges on an Equal Division of Household Chores

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has wreaked havoc on nearly every aspect of American life, including the tidiness of one's home. However, one thing remains clear: sharing household chores is a powerful love language for couples that could be the key to spicing things up in the bedroom. According to a new survey commissioned by Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, live-in couples who tag team on domestic duties have stronger communication and more satisfying sex lives.

According to the survey, nearly half of cohabitating couples agree their homes are messier than pre-pandemic times, yet three-quarters of those couples disagree on how to split chores fairly. More than one-third even reported offering sexual favors to incentivize their partner to complete their share of the household duties.

Other key findings include:

Whose Chore is it Anyway?: One in five people report always getting stuck with the dirty work, taking on their partner's assigned tasks along with their own. Only 9% say their partner always completes their share of the "honey-do" list. Same-sex couples are 11% more likely to complete their partners' chores than opposite-sex couples.

Poor Performance: 34% of couples believe their significant other has purposefully done chores poorly to avoid doing them in the future.

Talk Clean to Me : 56% of couples think splitting chores evenly would improve their sex lives; the majority of couples (53%) even consider equal chore responsibilities just as important to their relationship health as their actual sex life.

The Great Divide : 40% of couples admit they argued more about housework with their significant other now as compared to before the pandemic. Nearly half of respondents feel a more balanced division of household chores would reduce the frequency of arguments.

Cheating the System: One in two couples think not helping out with household chores is just as bad as, or worse than, cheating on their significant other, with 60% of couples reporting equally dividing chores would improve their loyalty.

The online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who cohabitate with a significant other was conducted by Roborock in collaboration with Pollfish to explore the impact on home cleanliness and the division of household responsibilities on relationship health. As many couples grappled with splitting household chores in quarantine, these survey results support the value of couples making an active effort to share chores evenly for the benefit of the relationship.

"The pandemic brought everyone together and turned our homes into the backdrop for work, school and entertainment, making it easier to see who was putting in the most time and effort to tackle the inevitable increase in household chores," said Richard Chang, founder and CEO of Roborock. "But it has also revealed how sharing household chores can be surprisingly romantic for partners."

To view the complete results from Roborock's "Relationships are Messy" survey, please visit https://us.roborock.com/pages/relationships-are-messy . For more information on the company's line-up of award-winning robot "relationship peacemakers," visit https://us.roborock.com/

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Roborock