Podcaster Justin Schenck Announces Personal Development 'Rock Concert' Growth Now Summit Live At Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Schenck, a leading podcaster and host of The Growth Now Movement, has announced details for his second major event, Growth Now Summit Live. The theme of the event is "Leveling Up in All Areas of Your Life," and the three-day summit will take place at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania from May 20th to May 22nd.

The growing speakers list includes Nick Santonastasso, Chris Van Vliet, Andre Young and Susie Miller along with over 15 "Movement Makers" participating in panels and similar sessions over the course of the event. It will also feature entertainment from musicians Katrina Stone and Benj Heard.

"This is a gathering of some of the most driven and inspirational leaders and influencers in the country," said Schenck. "Many of the speakers and Movement Makers have been guests on my podcast and several others attended our event in 2019, but there are also a number of new faces we're looking forward to, as well."

This long-awaited event follows Schenck's first major event in 2019, Growth Now Movement Live, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd in Reading, Pennsylvania. Schenck said he had planned on making this an annual event following the popularity of the first event.

"Growth Now Summit Live will be extra special considering the social, family and business challenges many have faced during the global health crisis," said Schenck, who was forced to push back plans for this event in both 2020 and 2021. "The Growth Now brand has always been about overcoming obstacles and adversity and learning to grow from those experiences. That will be a major focus of our programing at the event, and something we all have in common having gone through such a challenging period together."

To purchase your tickets and view additional details, visit growthnowsummit.com. For those who are unable to attend live or prefer to participate from home, tickets for a live stream of the event are also available.

About The Growth Now Movement: Justin Schenck is host of the top-rated podcast the Growth Now Movement and founder of Growth Now, LLC which is a full-service podcast production and coaching company. To learn more, visit growthnowmovement.com.

