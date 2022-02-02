<span class="legendSpanClass">Awards recognize exceptionally relevant, unique innovations in the restaurant industry, showcasing how items were developed and why they succeeded</span>

NielsenIQ announces inaugural BASES Menu Innovation Awards <span class="legendSpanClass">Awards recognize exceptionally relevant, unique innovations in the restaurant industry, showcasing how items were developed and why they succeeded</span>

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: NielsenIQ

Where: Online, open to press and the public. Registration is here

When: February 15, 2022, 1-2 p.m. EDT

What Nielsen's Inaugural BASES Menu Innovation Awards

Why 2020 was an extraordinary year for restaurant innovation

What type of celebrity endorsement had the most influence on Gen Z restaurant purchasing?

How did restaurants successfully capitalize on new occasions?

2020 was an unprecedented year for restaurants because of the pandemic. Restaurants faced many new challenges, but what is lesser known is that many innovated and thrived.

After reviewing more than 100 menu items launched in 2020, BASES Restaurants division identified 14 menu items that were deemed exceptionally relevant or truly unique to the restaurant industry, according to U.S. consumers who purchased from a restaurant in 2020. In addition to celebrating these campaigns, the awards tell the story of how innovations were developed and why they were impactful successes.

About NIELSENIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com .

