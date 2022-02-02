NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution per Share Taxable Ordinary

Income Per Share

Return of Capital Per Share Section 199A Dividends

Per Share Capital Gain Distributions Per Share 3/12/2021 3/15/2021 3/31/2021 $0.47500 $0.41518 $0.05179 $0.00803 $0.40118 6/14/2021 6/15/2021 6/28/2021 $0.47500 $0.41518 $0.05179 $0.00803 $0.40118 9/14/2021 9/15/2021 9/30/2021 $0.47500 $0.41518 $0.05179 $0.00803 $0.40118 12/14/2021 12/15/2021 12/30/2021 $0.47500 $0.41518 $0.05179 $0.00803 $0.40118



Totals $1.90000 $1.66070 $0.20720 $0.03210 $1.66070





















100.00% 87.41% 10.90% 1.69%



Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution per Share Taxable Ordinary

Income Per Share Capital Gain Distributions Per Share Return of Capital Per Share Section 199A DividendsPer Share 4/14/2021 4/15/2021 4/26/2021 $0.53125 $0.47333 $0.05792 $0.00000 $0.47333 7/14/2021 7/15/2021 7/26/2021 $0.53125 $0.47333 $0.05792 $0.00000 $0.47333 10/14/2021 10/15/2021 10/25/2021 $0.53125 $0.47333 $0.05792 $0.00000 $0.47333



Totals $1.59375 $1.41998 $0.17377 $0.00000 $1.41998





















100% 89.10% 10.10% 0.00%



Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at https://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Director, Investor Relations

JGraham@nexpoint.com

