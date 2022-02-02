JupiterOne Founder Erkang Zheng Wins Cybersecurity CEO of the Year Award

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solutions provider, today announced that company founder and Chief Executive Officer Erkang Zheng has been named Cybersecurity CEO of the Year-North America by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. In addition, JupiterOne took the Gold Award overall for Industry Solution Awards in the Software-North America category.

JupiterOne logo (PRNewsfoto/JupiterOne) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. In the Cybersecurity Professional Awards, JupiterOne CEO Erkang Zheng was selected as the Chief Executive Officer of the Year-North America for companies with between 100 and 499 employees.

"On behalf of the whole team at JupiterOne, we are honored to receive these prestigious industry awards that recognize our hard work and dedication to making security a basic right," Zheng said. "We can only get to true security by building a comprehensive foundation that fully understands the organization and the complex connections between its many cyber components."

Cybersecurity Insiders produce the worldwide Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn. The program taps into the vast experience of over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.

"Congratulations to all award winners and many thanks for their unique contributions to the cybersecurity industry—protecting data, workloads, identities, and systems for individuals and organizations," said Holger Schulze, CEO, and publisher of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solutions company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne, teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

