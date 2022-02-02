Husqvarna Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Burke, currently Vice President Finance Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division, is appointed CFO of the Husqvarna Group.

Terry has been with the Husqvarna Group since 2010 and has held various positions within the company, including VP Finance Gardena Division, VP Finance Manufacturing, Logistics & Purchasing, as well as Regional Business Controller. He is a Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) and prior to joining Husqvarna, Terry held various finance positions within the Electrolux Group.

"I am very happy to see Terry Burke take over as our new Chief Financial Officer and I'm pleased that we found such a very strong internal candidate. Terry has a broad experience within the company and the right personal and leadership skills to support Husqvarna Group's future journey. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Glen Instone for his contributions as CFO and look forward to continue working with him as President of our Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division", says Henric Andersson, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.

Terry Burke will assume his position on March 1, 2022.

