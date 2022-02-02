Fisher Investments Named a 2022 Top Workplace

CAMAS, Wash., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named to the 2022 Top Workplaces USA list for the second consecutive year. Leading employer research firm Energage, LLC manages the Top Workplaces USA program, which is based entirely on anonymous employee survey feedback. The award spotlights organizations that have strong connections with their employees and a culture of success.

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be recognized by Top Workplaces again, particularly because it is based directly on employee feedback," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "The recognition reflects our values of building rewarding, lifelong careers and always doing what's best for our clients and employees."

Fisher Investments earned Top Workplaces USA recognition based on feedback from the firm's thousands of US-based employees. Energage, LLC analyzes anonymous employee feedback gathered through a survey of 15 areas measuring an organization's workplace culture and success. Scoring well indicates a healthy and productive culture, highly engaged employees and superior business results. To participate, companies must have at least 150 employees and achieve a survey response rate of 35% or higher. Those with the highest overall average scores (in comparison to like-sized companies) qualify as Top Workplaces.

Fisher Investments is hiring for a variety of unique roles in its Camas, Washington; Plano, Texas; and Tampa, Florida offices. Fisher Investments is dedicated to creating a welcoming and inclusive work environment where every employee can thrive and enjoy a rewarding career. Candidates from all education and experience backgrounds are encouraged to apply. The firm offers an award-winning benefits package that includes a 50% 401(k) match up to the IRS maximum and 100% coverage of medical, dental and vision premiums for employees and dependents. Please visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about Fisher Investments, explore career opportunities and apply.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $208 billion in assets globally—over $163 billion for private investors, $42 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher Investments