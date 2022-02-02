Brizo Kitchen and Bath Company Introduces Alluring New Bath Collection, Expanded Product and Finish Offerings to Deliver Renewed Perspective in Design Luxury faucet and fittings brand reveals two new collections, channeling irresistible simplicity and modern maximalism

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen and Bath Company continues to deliver distinctive design and elevated style through a dedication to evolve its offerings and bring fresh perspective to the home. The brand debuts new kitchen and bath collections with captivating design and fashionable functionality through inspired silhouettes and striking contrasts.

"At the core of the Brizo® brand is our commitment to continually expand the boundaries of design and create artfully crafted pieces that inspire and complete spaces," says Lucia McBroom, Brizo Senior Brand Manager. "Our new bath and kitchen collections embody Brizo's signature craftmanship, commitment to distinctive design and pushing the boundaries of material and finish. One representing livable modernism and the other a breathtaking evolution of tradition. Our latest product offerings provide industry professionals with designs that make a statement, elevating every space."

New Brizo product offerings include:

Allaria ™ Bath Collection – The Allaria Bath collection is a deliberate composition that begins with simple forms and inviting curves, transforming into an alluring force. The collection channels the livable style of soft modernism through curved geometric shapes and the introduction of clear handles to cast a modern, illusory touch. With contemporary details that include a streamlined ribbon spout, available in both Square and Arc configurations, the collection is a work of rare alchemy. Adding striking contrast to elevate, the irresistible split finishes such as the enigmatic new Brilliance ® Black Onyx/Matte Black finish bring further distinction. Product offerings include lavatory and tub filler configurations and custom shower trims and components, along with elegantly coordinated accessories to customize and outfit the entire bath space. The collection is available in Summer 2022 in eight distinct finishes, including Polished Chrome, Brilliance ® Luxe Nickel ® , Matte Black, Brilliance ® Luxe Gold ® , Brilliance ® Black Onyx, Matte Black, Polished Chrome/Clear, Brilliance ® Luxe Gold ® /Clear and Brilliance ® Black Onyx/Matte Black.

Tulham ™ Kitchen Collection – The Tulham Kitchen Collection is a reinvention of grandeur that combines the traditional and the avant-garde, as a refreshing alternative to minimalism. The lavish fluting on the handles, vintage-inspired details throughout and the introduction of tone-on-tone split finishes create a breathtaking yet deliberate variation on a traditional theme. Product offerings include a range of faucet configurations and accessories for a cohesive look. The collection is available in Summer 2022 in six distinct finishes, including Polished Chrome, Brilliance ® Polished Nickel, Brilliance ® Stainless, Brilliance ® Luxe Steel ® , Brilliance ® Luxe Gold ® / Brilliance ® Polished Gold, Matte Black/ Brilliance ® Black Onyx.

Odin ® Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet – Exemplifying the unparalleled customization of the Odin Kitchen Collection, the new Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet further expands the options for an inspired, high-performing kitchen. Tailoring the culinary experience at home with endlessly adaptable style, the faucet pairs seamlessly with MagneDock ® Technology and optional SmartTouch ® Technology and VoiceIQ ™ Technology for personalized convenience. The Odin Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet is available Spring 2022.

Matte Black Finish Expansion – The coveted Matte Black finish from the Brizo brand expands to two additional kitchen collections. The Artesso collection takes on a modern look as its time-honored architectures combine with the sleek Matte Black finish. The Rook Collection will now offer the refined minimalism of our Matte Black finish, bringing tasteful distinction to the collection's craftsman details. Both collections will be available in the new finish in Winter 2022.

H 2 OKinetic ® Drenching Spray – The new H 2 Okinetic Drenching spray features a unique pattern that utilizes water-sculpting chips to create thousands of droplets pouring down in alternating patterns, providing rich volume and full coverage. Adding the rhythm of a steady rainfall, this innovative spray pattern incorporates the principles of fluidics to create a calming, saturating experience.

14" Raincan Showerheads – Establishing a more immersive and luxurious experience to the brand's Essential ™ Shower Series, new 14" Raincan showerheads featuring the new H 2 Okinetic Drenching Spray are available in two styles – round and square, with a variety of finishes. The 14" Raincans are available Summer 2022.

Decorative P-Traps – The entire bath space lives in harmony with decorative p-traps by Brizo. The perfect finishing touch for exposed plumbing installations, Brizo p-traps and optional extensions feature solid brass construction and coordinate seamlessly with Brizo bath collections. Now available to order, decorative p-traps are available in ten finishes including Matte Black, Brilliance® Brushed Nickel, Brilliance® Black Onyx, Brilliance® Luxe Gold®, Brilliance® Luxe Nickel®, Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Polished Gold, Brilliance® Polished Nickel, Venetian Bronze®, and Brilliance® Luxe Steel®.

For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com. For more details on new collections in 2022 visit brizo.com/latestreleases2022.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

