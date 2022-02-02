Assurity launches criticalillness.com to provide fast insurance coverage for serious diseases

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity Life Insurance Company has launched criticalillness.com, a complete self-service platform for buying critical illness insurance. The website, which is available now, simplifies the process of getting coverage for serious diseases by offering a streamlined product with a short application.

Criticalillness.com is Assurity's first consumer-direct offering and focuses on coverage for four of the most common serious diseases: Heart attack, stroke, cancer and advanced Alzheimer's Disease. It was built for speed and ease of use, with most coverage decisions made after an application of only five health questions. The insurance policy pays a cash benefit for the diagnosis of covered diseases and conditions that customers can use for whatever they want.

"It's a massive leap forward for insurance buying, and one of the only platforms of its kind in the market right now," says Scott Zagurski, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Experience at Assurity. "By making our coverage easier to buy and understand, we're bringing vital critical illness protection to a far larger market."

Criticalillness.com currently offers coverage in eight states: Nebraska, Iowa, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Maryland, South Carolina and New Jersey. It will launch in more states throughout 2022. Visit the Frequently Asked Questions page to learn more or apply for coverage at criticalillness.com.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We continue our mission of helping people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that is easy to understand and buy. Our financial stability has stood the test of time. It shows our commitment to be there when our customers need us. Owned by our customers, we conduct our business to serve only their best interests. Whether paying benefits, offering service with a human touch, giving back to our community, or practicing sustainable habits that provide for our planet, we embrace our capacity to improve lives. As a Certified B Corporation, we know we all share in the future we create, and Assurity believes in using our business as a force for good.

