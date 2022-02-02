Amidst ongoing talent shortage, research examines how technology can help employers attract, retain and empower employees

TRUCE's second annual connected workforce survey looked at what employees want to see more (and less) of from their technology at work this year

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing and retaining talent is more important now than perhaps ever for employers. When implemented with the user in mind, technology can play an important role in employee retention, hiring and satisfaction. Research released today from TRUCE Software , the leading provider of Contextual Mobility Management (CMM) solutions for businesses, asked workers to weigh in on what that looks like.

Empowering the workforce with the best technology has to offer is important to the overall employee experience.

About a third (31%) of respondents said enforcing work/life boundaries is the best way employers can attract, retain and empower employees. And one in five (21%) said offering the latest technology is the best way to do so. As labor shortages continue to pinch virtually every industry, employers can gather from these findings a sense for how to use tech as a lever for enhancing the employee experience.

The data also found respondents largely view technology at work favorably. Half believe work-related technology will help them be more productive at work this year and over a third believe it will make them more flexible. That's in line with what TRUCE's study found last year – specific to workforce mobility – where 60% of respondents said they believe mobile devices make them more productive on the job.

With the blurred lines between work and personal life being a recurring theme in the data, the challenges associated with technology at work can't be overlooked. Respondents expressed a desire for more policies to protect work/life balance, and roughly a quarter said having to always be connected was their biggest concern with work technology. As for who is responsible for managing the blurred lines between work and personal life, a surprisingly high 43% of respondents said they believe it is solely their responsibility. A generational difference in opinion also emerged in response to this question. People over 45 believe it is a personal responsibility and younger people see it more commonly as a responsibility of their employer.

"Technology at work has incredible benefits but its challenges must also be addressed if employers want to attract and hold on to their people," said TRUCE CEO, Joe Boyle. "Empowering the workforce with the best technology has to offer, especially as more work processes become digitized, is important to the overall employee experience. Technology has the power to provide choice, increase productivity, enhance safety and help establish work/life balance when it's implemented with the user in mind."

To learn about how TRUCE's contextual mobility management solution can help on several of these fronts from a workforce mobile technology perspective, visit www.trucesoftware.com. For a full download of the research, visit https://trucesoftware.com/our-company/resources/reports-and-studies/the-connected-workforce/.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the only mobile management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy , allowing companies to enable or temporarily suspend mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 140,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, IL with research and development in Baton Rouge, LA. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com .

