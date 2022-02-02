AARP Illinois Statement on Governor's FY 23 Proposed Budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by AARP Illinois Acting State Director Vikki Ortiz following the release of Governor Pritzker's proposed FY 23 Budget:

On behalf of our 1.7 million members across the state, AARP Illinois commends Governor Pritzker on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget that includes several measures that will help older adults from every part of Illinois -- many of whom have struggled to afford life in this state.

Proposals to fully fund the Community Care program, expand critical home-delivered meal programs, support Illinois' 1.5 million family caregivers, reform and invest in quality nursing home care, incentivize long-term care staff development and tenure, pay down the pension deficit, create a rainy-day fund and significantly reduce the bill backlog are exactly what is needed to make Illinois affordable.

Additionally, the one-time property tax rebate will also bring much relief to those 50+ who worry year after year that Illinois' high property taxes will force them out of homes they love. Proposals that support home and community-based services, and invest in quality nursing home care, and property tax relief are crucial steps forward to address longstanding disparities for African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino and Asian American/Pacific Islander residents.

For years, our research has shown that Illinoisans of all ages are angry about the state's fiscal deficits, which at one point included a $15 billion+ bill backlog, a historically low credit rating and mind-boggling pension deficits. Regardless of political leanings, two-thirds of voters over age 25 were 'angry' at the situation, and 84% agreed the fiscal crisis should be lawmakers' top priority, our research shows.

To urge legislators that changes needed to be made, AARP Illinois launched its "Enough is Enough" campaign, hosting dozens of community conversations during which residents reaffirmed their concerns and urged lawmakers to provide needed relief.

This budget shows that Governor Pritzker and other Illinois leaders have heard our concerns. We look forward to working with them to pass this budget and meet the needs of older adults and their families to make Illinois affordable.

