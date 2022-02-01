Westlake Securities Advises GTI International on the Acquisition of Projeo Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities, Austin's leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to GTI International, Inc. ("GTII" or the "Company") in the acquisition of Projeo Corporation, a professional services firm that develops geologic resources to store carbon in sub-surface wells across the U.S.

Based in Illinois, Projeo specializes in managing CO 2 and gas storage, ground water resources, and geothermal projects. Projeo leverages decades of expertise in the energy industry to meet the unique needs of sequestering carbon from ethanol fermentation, ammonia production, and other industrial sources.

Ron Snedic, President of GTII, said, "Westlake's experience across the energy transition and professional services markets has proved instrumental in helping us establish a platform to make an impact in the sub-surface arena of CO 2 storage. We look forward to continuing to work with Westlake as part of our acquisition growth strategy."

In a press release shared out last week, Mr. Snedic stated that the acquisition "is crucial to maximize geologic storage capacity so that utilities and power producers can integrate renewables, contribute to grid stability, minimize the impacts of climate change, and enable the transition to a low-carbon future."

Westlake Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to GTII.

About Projeo Corporation

Projeo delivers geotechnical and operational/management services for public and private clients engaged in oil, gas, geothermal, and CO 2 storage projects. The Projeo team combines decades of experience, a broad subject matter expertise network, and rigorous processes to ensure optimal project execution.

About GTI International

GTII is a holding company and wholly owned subsidiary of GTI that is investing in an efficient, clean energy future to meet ever-escalating energy, operational, and environmental challenges. The portfolio of companies in which GTII holds equity strives to provide exceptional stakeholder value via innovative solutions and client focus.

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis and hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

Disclosures: Securities offered by FNEX Capital, LLC, Member of FINRA and SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with FNEX Capital.

