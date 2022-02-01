Valley Republic Bancorp Reports Record Annual and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
4th Quarter 2021 Compared to 4th Quarter 2020:
- Net income after tax increased 32.8% to $4.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share
- Total assets increased 11.7% to $1.4 billion
- Deposits increased 12.3% to $1.2 billion
- Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans increased 16.8% to $787.5 million
- Shareholders' equity increased 15.6%% to $110.0 million
- Book value increased to $25.75 per share
- YTD return on average assets was 1.20%
- YTD return on average equity was 16.02%
Overview:
Geraud Smith, President and CEO said, "The Company generated tremendous operating results and double-digit core balance sheet growth in 2021, which is a testament to Valley Republic's dedicated team and the continued support of our loyal and valued customers. The Company performed exceedingly well despite the continued challenges caused by COVID-19, a near zero interest rate environment, and our focus on ensuring a smooth transition for our customers as we work towards our merger with Tri Counties Bank, which was announced in July of 2021. I'm extremely proud of the Bank and all of its accomplishments in 2021 and I look forward to closing our merger with Tri Counties Bank in the 1st quarter of 2022."
Financial Performance
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.7 million compared to $3.5 million reported in the same quarter in the prior year, an increase of $1.2 million or 32.8%. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.08 per diluted share outstanding compared to $0.83 per diluted share reported in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 30.1%. In the fourth quarter of 2021, income before taxes was $6.5 million compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. Income before taxes included $264 thousand in merger related expenses. Excluding these expenses, income before taxes would have been $6.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 41.1%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $16.3 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year, an increase of $3.8 million or 30.1%. Year to date earnings per diluted share were $3.81 compared to $2.97 in the same period of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, income before taxes was $22.9 million compared to $17.2 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 33.4%. For the year ended December 31, 2021, income before taxes included $812 thousand in merger related expenses. Excluding these expenses, income before taxes would have been $23.7 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 38.3%, compared to the prior year.
For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.30% and 1.20%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 17.16% and 16.02%, respectively.
The following tables set forth a summary of average balances and rates for the periods presented. Average loans include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes fee income of $2.7 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Interest income includes net fees and (costs) of $5.9 million and $1.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Certain loans and debt securities were tax exempt, however, the income derived from these earning assets was not significant, therefore there have been no adjustments made to reflect interest earned on these earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis.
Three months ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Balance
Interest
Weighted Avg Yield/Cost
Avg Balance
Interest
Weighted Avg Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans; less PPP, Net of Unearned Income
776,360
8,526
4.36%
652,684
7,188
4.37%
PPP Loans
89,747
3,040
13.44%
197,358
2,018
4.06%
Debt Securities
234,817
974
1.65%
217,286
1,038
1.90%
Fed funds sold and other interest-bearing balances
273,370
102
0.15%
108,778
27
0.10%
Total earning assets
1,374,294
12,642
3.65%
1,176,106
10,271
3.46%
Total nonearning assets
48,453
44,927
Total Assets
1,422,747
1,221,033
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities:
MMDA & Interest Checking
717,939
373
0.21%
588,468
329
0.22%
Savings
75,077
30
0.16%
55,912
22
0.16%
Time deposits
30,312
23
0.30%
35,529
69
0.77%
Subordinated Debt
39,505
588
5.91%
39,346
571
5.76%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
862,833
1,014
0.47%
719,255
991
0.55%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
438,854
386,208
Other liabilities
13,195
23,689
Total liabilities
1,314,882
1,129,152
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
107,865
91,881
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
1,422,747
1,221,033
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
11,628
3.36%
9,280
3.13%
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Balance
Interest
Weighted Avg Yield/Cost
Avg Balance
Interest
Weighted Avg Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans; less PPP, Net of Unearned Income
742,691
32,204
4.34%
640,812
28,892
4.51%
PPP Loans
168,437
8,188
4.86%
140,688
3,943
2.80%
Debt Securities
224,109
3,936
1.76%
180,252
3,696
2.05%
Fed funds sold and other interest-bearing balances
182,864
229
0.13%
114,672
353
0.31%
Total earning assets
1,318,101
44,557
3.38%
1,076,424
36,884
3.43%
Total nonearning assets
47,374
43,308
Total Assets
1,365,475
1,119,732
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities:
MMDA & Interest Checking
682,535
1,472
0.22%
513,476
1,657
0.32%
Savings
68,815
107
0.16%
51,666
120
0.23%
Time deposits
31,460
133
0.42%
51,289
733
1.43%
Subordinated Debt
39,446
2,352
5.96%
26,538
1,544
5.82%
PPPLF
-
-
0.00%
11,861
42
0.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
822,256
4,064
0.49%
654,830
4,096
0.63%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
425,982
359,069
Other liabilities
15,465
19,599
Total liabilities
1,263,703
1,033,498
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
101,772
86,234
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
1,365,475
1,119,732
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
40,493
3.07%
32,788
3.05%
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's net interest income increased by $2.3 million to $11.6 million. At the same time, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.36% compared to 3.13% in the same period in 2020. The increase in the net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by an increase in the yield on earning assets primarily due to accretion of fee income on PPP loans.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.07% compared to 3.05% in 2020.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased from $723 thousand to $977 thousand, an increase of 35.1% for the quarter. The increase was primarily the result of additional service charges on deposits, increases in loan servicing income, and increases in credit card interchange fee income. Management is focused on helping customers identify additional treasury management products that will be accretive to our customers' businesses while driving service charge income growth for the Company. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, noninterest income was $3.0 million and $3.5 million, respectively. Excluding the gain on sale of securities that occurred in 2020, noninterest income increased from $2.4 million in 2020 to $3.0 million in 2021, an increase of $587 thousand, or 24.2%.
Noninterest expense increased by 32.4% to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee expense increased $609 thousand or 21.7%. This increase was primarily due to an additional accrual for incentive compensation due to the Bank's record earnings. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $264 thousand in merger related expenses. Excluding those expenses, noninterest expense would have only increased by $1.2 million, or 26.7%. In the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, the Company's efficiency ratio was 48.1% and 45.8%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, our efficiency ratio was 46.2% and 46.5%, respectively. Excluding the merger related expenses, the Company's efficiency ratio for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 46.0% and 41.6%, respectively.
PPP Loans
The Bank began originating PPP loans to both customers and noncustomers at the outset of the program in 2020 and continued to do so until funding was exhausted in the second quarter of 2021. PPP1 originations totaled $219.4 million to 672 borrowers. PPP2 originations totaled $108.7 million to 527 borrowers. PPP1 forgiveness application submission began in 4th quarter 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank began processing PPP2 forgiveness applications. As of December 31, 2021, total PPP loans outstanding were $40.9 million. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loan fees totaling $780 thousand remain to be accreted as a component of interest and fee income on loans. In the fourth quarter of 2021, PPP loans generated $2.8 million in interest and fee income as compared to $1.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. These amounts are included in interest income on loans in the income statement.
Loan Portfolio Composition & Credit Quality
The following table sets forth information concerning the composition of our loan portfolio as of the dates presented:
(In thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Real Estate:
Construction and Land Development
$ 58,851
$ 67,903
1-4 Family Residential
43,100
50,212
Multifamily Residential
20,953
4,587
Secured by Farmland
74,948
64,029
Commercial Real Estate
385,808
344,642
Total Real Estate Loans
583,660
531,373
Commercial and Industrial
165,475
97,810
Payment Protection Program
40,873
177,304
Agriculture
29,933
33,689
Loans to Municipalities
7,494
10,013
Consumer and Other
901
1,215
Total Loans
828,336
851,404
Deferred Loan (Fees) Costs, Net
860
(2,178)
Loans, Net of Deferred Costs and Fees
829,196
849,226
Allowance for Loan Losses
(11,124)
(10,624)
Net Loans
$ 818,072
$ 838,602
The following table sets forth the Company's loan portfolio allocated by Management's internal risk ratings:
Loan Risk Rating (In thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Pass
796,217
814,594
Special Mention
14,588
32,550
Substandard
13,369
-
Substandard-Impaired
4,162
4,260
Total
828,336
851,404
Deferred Loan Fees & Costs, Net
860
(2,178)
Loans Net of Fees & Costs
829,196
849,226
At December 31, 2021, loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing totaled $3.8 million compared to $0 at December 31, 2020. Past due loans at year end consisted of a single PPP loan that is being processed for forgiveness. At December 31, 2021, non-accrual loans totaled $2.3 million compared to $1.1 million at December 31, 2020. The total of Adversely Classified loans – Special Mention, Substandard and Substandard-Impaired – at December 31, 2021 decreased to $32.1 million compared to December 31, 2020 of $36.8 million. The $13.4 million increase in Substandard loans at December 31, 2021 is from the reclassification of a borrowing relationship that was previously rated Special Mention. The reclassified relationship is well-collateralized. Despite a loan's adverse classification, management maintains an active dialogue with all borrowers in order to maximize the opportunity for full collection of the balances owed to the Bank.
The Company assesses and manages credit risk on an ongoing basis through formal lending policies of the Bank, internal monitoring and formal credit reviews by an outside firm. The Company believes that the Bank's ability to identify and assess risk and return characteristics of the loan portfolio is critical for profitability and growth. The Company emphasizes credit quality in the loan approval process and engages in active credit administration and regular monitoring. Management has designed and implemented a comprehensive loan review and grading system that functions to monitor and assess the credit risk inherent in the loan portfolio. This system is incorporated in an incurred loss methodology used to determine an appropriate Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss ("ALLL") reserve for the Bank. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the ratio of ALLL to total loans was 1.34% and 1.25%, respectively. Excluding PPP loans that carry an SBA guarantee, reserves have decreased from 1.58% of gross core loans at December 31, 2020 to 1.41% at December 31, 2021. As the trend of adversely classified loans has improved and the economic risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic have moderated, the Bank did not record a provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $500 thousand and $2.3 million, respectively. The loans downgraded to substandard did not have a material impact on the level of the ALLL.
John C. Smith, Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer said, "Credit quality trends continue to be positive. The Bank's loan portfolio is very sound. Despite the reclassification in the 2nd quarter that increased substandard loans, the total of Special Mention, Substandard and Impaired loans at December 31, 2021 declined to $32.1 million, or 3.87% of gross loans outstanding, from $33.8 million, or 3.82% of gross loans outstanding, at September 30, 2021. Substandard-Impaired loans of $4.2 million are comprised of four loans, all secured by 1st Deeds of Trust with LTV estimates less than 60%, and no calculated estimated loss."
Growth
Total assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.4 billion, which represents a year-over-year increase of $144.3 million, or 11.7%. Total loans were $829.2 million, which represents a year-over-year decrease of $20.5 million, or 2.4%, due to PPP forgiveness. The Bank's PPP loan balance as of December 31, 2021 was $40.8 million, a decrease of $136.4 million compared to December 31, 2020. The Bank's gross core loans increased by $113.3 million, or 16.8%, since year-end 2020. During 2021, total deposits increased $133.5 million, or 12.3%, ending the year at $1.2 billion.
Growth in loans and deposits was primarily due to the addition of 131 new relationships. Developing new banking relationships and enhancing the Bank's non-interest income remain a major focus of Valley Republic Bank.
Eugene Voiland, Chairman of the Board of Directors, noted "The Company's financial and operating performance in 2021 was outstanding! To maintain a focus on growing the business while providing exceptional customer service in this COVID environment and ongoing merger environment is remarkable. We are extremely grateful to our employees and customers. In my opinion, the Company's efforts to provide PPP loans to customers and non-customers alike and help Kern County administer its programs have contributed greatly to our community as a whole".
Capital
The Company's total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 was $110.0 million. Total shareholders' equity increased by $14.9 million, or 15.6%, over the last 12 months. Book value per share for the same time period grew to $25.75, compared to $22.55 for the same period last year.
Merger
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company, together with TriCo Bancshares, announced a strategic merger. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Branch and account conversion is expected to occur within the same time frame.
Mr. Voiland also stated, "We believe the pending merger is in its final stage of approval; this has taken longer than we had hoped. The combination of this and the onslaught of the COVID Omicron spike has put much stress on everyone. We appreciate and are thankful for the patience everyone has shown as we work through this together.
The Company's goal is to do our best to provide our customers, employees, and shareholders the most seamless and smooth transition possible. In the long run, the merger will be good for everyone - however, we recognize that it presents a major change. Geraud and his team are doing everything possible to provide the customer service needed to accomplish this successfully. Thank you for being our valued shareholders and customers".
About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank
Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank, established in 2009, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Bancorp is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Valley Republic Bank is an insured, state-chartered, non-member bank of the Federal Reserve System. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield, one full-service banking office in Delano, and a loan production office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.
Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary
Balance Sheet
(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 10,924
$ 10,585
Federal Funds Sold & Interest-Bearing Deposits in Banks
278,308
130,141
Total Cash and Equivalents
289,232
140,726
Debt Securities
230,529
212,317
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs
829,196
849,226
Allowance for Loan losses
(11,124)
(10,624)
Net Loans
818,072
838,602
Premises and Equipment
5,783
6,948
Bank Owned Life Insurance
13,545
13,264
Interest Receivable and Other Assets
23,187
24,153
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,380,348
$ 1,236,010
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-Bearing
$ 420,496
$ 381,733
Interest-Bearing
796,859
702,140
Total Deposits
1,217,355
1,083,873
Short-Term FHLB Borrowing
-
5,000
Long-Term Debt
39,530
39,371
Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities
13,483
12,652
Total Liabilities
1,270,368
1,140,896
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock, no Par Value
49,459
48,530
Additional Paid-in Capital
1,106
808
Retained Earnings
58,444
42,143
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
971
3,633
Total Shareholders' Equity
109,980
95,114
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,380,348
$ 1,236,010
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding at End of Period
4,271,811
4,217,267
Book Value per Share
$ 25.75
$ 22.55
Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary
Income Statement
(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.)
Quarters Ended December 31,
Year to Date Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (Including Fees and Costs)
$ 11,566
$ 9,206
$ 40,392
$ 32,835
Debt Securities
974
1,038
3,936
3,696
Other
102
27
229
353
Total Interest Income
12,642
10,271
44,557
36,884
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
426
420
1,713
2,510
Other
588
571
2,352
1,586
Total Interest Expense
1,014
991
4,065
4,096
Net Interest Income
11,628
9,280
40,492
32,788
Provision For Loan Losses
-
600
500
2,275
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
11,628
8,680
39,992
30,513
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
267
183
957
660
Other Non-Interest Income
710
518
2,058
1,768
Gain (Loss) on Sale of Securities
-
22
-
1,111
Total Non-Interest Income
977
723
3,015
3,539
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
3,410
2,801
11,159
10,016
Occupancy & Equipment
504
501
2,005
1,939
Other
2,147
1,275
6,935
4,930
Total Non-Interest Expense
6,061
4,577
20,099
16,885
Income Before Taxes
6,544
4,826
22,908
17,167
Income Taxes
1,879
1,312
6,607
4,636
NET INCOME
$ 4,665
$ 3,514
$ 16,301
$ 12,531
Basic Earnings per Share
$ 1.10
$ 0.83
$ 3.85
$ 2.99
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 1.08
$ 0.83
$ 3.81
$ 2.97
Weighted Average Shares
4,255,448
4,210,513
4,236,632
4,193,464
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
4,307,915
4,228,432
4,273,950
4,217,728
Average Assets
1,422,747
1,221,033
1,365,475
1,119,732
Average Equity
107,856
91,881
101,998
86,234
Forward Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank (together, the "Company") intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
