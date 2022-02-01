STOW IT - the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Houston

STOW IT - the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Houston

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOW IT, a Fort Collins based start-up that has become Denver's largest vehicle storage provider, is expanding to Houston! STOW IT is an online marketplace that connects individuals with extra space to those looking for storage for the car, boat, trailer, RV, airport, and semi storage

Types of Rentals

STOW IT connects with individuals with many different types of spaces to help provide storage for all types of vehicles and their needs. Below are examples of the different types of rental spaces available through STOW IT:

Long Term Airport parking

Commercial Storage

Individually owned spaces

Hosting with STOW IT

Any businesses or individuals looking to make passive income through storage can become a STOW IT host.

Benefits of being a STOW IT Host

As a host with STOW IT, your space will be marketed to the over 15,000 individuals that visit the site per month looking for vehicle storage.

STOW IT will help you manage your spot by:

Processing payments

Setting up reservations

Guaranteeing all payments so you will always get paid on time

Provide hands-on support from their highly experienced customer service team

How to Become a STOW IT Host

You can go here to learn all about becoming a host and start the process to list your space. Once your space is listed, it is automatically available on the site, and you can start getting renters instantly.

Renting through STOW IT

Here a just a few benefits of being a STOW IT renter:

Benefits of storing with STOW IT over Traditional Storage

There are many reasons why people are switching over to STOW IT from traditional storage options including:

You are not locked into long-term contracts

You are renting from locals near you

You are saving money compared to using traditional storage options

How to Rent through STOW IT

Renting a space on STOW IT is super easy! You can search by address, city, or zip code for available spaces here.

CONTACT: info@stowit.com

View original content:

SOURCE STOW IT