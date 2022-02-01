Positive Dupixent® (dupilumab) Data Across Five Diseases with Underlying Type 2 Inflammation to be Presented at 2022 AAAAI Annual Meeting

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and PARIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Late-breaking pivotal data show significant disease improvements in eosinophilic esophagitis and also in chronic spontaneous urticaria

18 abstracts add to body of evidence that IL-4 and IL-13 pathways inhibited by Dupixent are key drivers of the type 2 inflammation underlying certain diseases, accounting for the impact of Dupixent in its approved and investigational indications

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi today announced positive Dupixent® (dupilumab) data across five diseases with underlying type 2 inflammation will be presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting from February 25 to 28.

The five diseases include eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) and atopic dermatitis. Additionally, positive results from two Phase 3 trials in a sixth indication, prurigo nodularis, were recently announced and will be presented at a separate medical meeting later this year.

Abstracts being presented at the AAAAI meeting have been published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and include:

Late-breaking Abstracts

New pivotal data showing significant disease improvements in EoE and CSU will be presented for the first time. The use of Dupixent in these diseases is currently under clinical investigation and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Oral Presentation L01 ( February 26 , 2:00-3:15 pm MST ): Dupilumab Significantly Reduces Itch and Hives in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Results from a Phase 3 Trial (LIBERTY-CSU CUPID Study A), Marcus Maurer

Oral Presentation L02 ( February 26 , 2:00-3:15 pm MST ): Dupilumab Improves Clinical and Histologic Aspects of Disease in Adult and Adolescent Patients with Eosinophilic Esophagitis at Week 24: Results from Part B of the 3-Part LIBERTY EoE TREET Study, Marc Rothenberg and Evan Dellon

Asthma

New analyses evaluate Dupixent in patients aged six years and older with moderate-to-severe asthma. These include analyses in patients characterized by different type 2 inflammatory biomarkers and comorbidities, as well as those with seasonal exacerbations.

Oral Presentation 189 ( February 26 , 2:00-3:15 pm MST ): Long-Term Efficacy of Dupilumab in Patients with Asthma with and without Comorbid Chronic Rhinosinusitis/Nasal Polyposis, Andrew Menzies-Gow

Oral Presentation 190 ( February 26 , 2:00-3:15 pm MST ): Efficacy of Dupilumab in the Prevention of Seasonal Exacerbations in Patients with and without Evidence of an Allergic Asthma Phenotype, Anju Peters

Poster 42 ( February 26 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): Dupilumab Efficacy in LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST Patients with Uncontrolled, Moderate-to-Severe Asthma by Allergen Sensitization Status, Jonathan Corren

Poster 50 ( February 26 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): Efficacy of Dupilumab in Quadrants of Elevated- vs Low- Type 2 Biomarkers in Children with Uncontrolled, Moderate-to-Severe Asthma: LIBERTY ASTHMA VOYAGE, Leonard Bacharier

Poster 409 ( February 27 , 2:00-3:15 pm MST ): Dupilumab Improves Asthma Control, and Allergic Rhinitis-Related Health-Related Quality of Life in Children with Uncontrolled Persistent Asthma with Comorbid Allergic Rhinitis, Alessandro Fiocchi

Poster 571 ( February 28 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): Long-Term Efficacy of Dupilumab in Quadrants of Elevated- vs Low- Type 2 Biomarker Patients with Uncontrolled, Moderate-to-Severe Asthma: LIBERTY ASTHMA TRAVERSE, Michael Wechsler

CRSwNP

New analyses assess Dupixent in reducing the burden of disease for patients with CRSwNP. These include assessments on the reduction of systemic corticosteroid use and symptoms, such as loss of sense of smell and nasal congestion, as well as the increase in days with no symptoms.

Oral Presentation 430 ( February 27 , 2:05-2:15 pm MST ): Dupilumab Achieves Durable Reduction in Severity of Symptoms Rated Most Important by Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, Claire Hopkins

Oral Presentation 431 ( February 27 , 2:15-2:25 pm MST ): Dupilumab Improves Objective, Subjective, and Health-Related Quality of Life Outcomes in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP), Regardless of BMI ≥30 kg/m2 or Weight ≥90 kg: Post-hoc Analysis of the SINUS-24 and SINUS-52 Studies, Seong Cho

Oral Presentation 432 ( February 27 , 2:25-2:35 pm MST ): Symptom Free Days in Patients with Severe Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Treated with Dupilumab, Claus Bachert

Oral Presentation 434 ( February 27 , 2:45-2:55 pm MST ): Dupilumab Leads to Reduction of Anosmia in Patients with Severe Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, Andrew Lane

Poster 145 ( February 26 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): EValuating trEatment RESponses of Dupilumab Versus Omalizumab in Type 2 Patients: The EVEREST Trial, Lucia De Prado Gomez

Poster 377 ( February 27 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): Dupilumab Reduces Asthma Disease Burden and Recurrent SCS Use in Patients with CRSwNP and Coexisting Asthma, Mark Gurnell

EoE

In addition to the late-breaking abstract, a new analysis assesses the impact of Dupixent treatment on biomarkers of type 2 inflammation in patients with EoE. The use of Dupixent in EoE is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

Oral Presentation 633 ( February 28 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): Dupilumab Reduces Biomarkers of Type 2 Inflammation in Adult and Adolescent Patients with Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Results from Parts A and C of a Three-Part, Phase 3 LIBERTY EoE TREET Study, Mark Rothenberg

Atopic Dermatitis

New data from a trial that evaluated improvements in skin barrier function for adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis treated with Dupixent, as well as long-term safety results of Dupixent in adults, will be shared.

Poster 29 ( February 26 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): Dupilumab Treatment Significantly Improves Skin Barrier Function in Adult and Adolescent Patients with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Evgeny Berdyshev

Poster 30 ( February 26 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): Safety of Long-Term Dupilumab Treatment in Adults with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis up to 172 Weeks: Results from an Open-Label Extension (OLE) Trial, Andreas Wollenberg

In addition, results from an observational study highlight the disease burden of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and unmet need in children.

Poster 22 ( February 26 , 9:45-10:45 am MST ): The Patient Burden of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) in Children Aged <12 Years: Results From 732 Patients in the PEDIatric STudy in Atopic Dermatitis (PEDISTAD) Observational Study, Amy Paller

About Dupixent

Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways. Dupixent is not an immunosuppressant and does not require lab monitoring. IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in atopic dermatitis, asthma and CRSwNP.

Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S., Europe, Japan and other countries around the world for use in specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as certain patients with asthma or CRSwNP in different age populations. Dupixent is also approved in one or more of these indications in more than 60 countries around the world and more than 350,000 patients have been treated globally.

About Regeneron's VelocImmune Technology

Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite® technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create approximately a quarter of all original, FDA-approved or authorized fully human monoclonal antibodies currently available. This includes Dupixent, REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb) and Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn).

Dupilumab Development Program

Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. To date, dupilumab has been studied across 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.

In addition to the currently approved indications, Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes, including pediatric atopic dermatitis (6 months to 5 years of age, Phase 3), eosinophilic esophagitis (Phase 3), prurigo nodularis (Phase 3), chronic spontaneous urticaria (Phase 3), chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyposis (Phase 3), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with evidence of type 2 inflammation (Phase 3), bullous pemphigoid (Phase 3), chronic inducible urticaria-cold (Phase 3), allergic fungal rhinosinusitis (Phase 3), allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (Phase 3) and peanut allergy (Phase 2). These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

U.S. Indications

DUPIXENT is a prescription medicine used:

to treat adults and children 6 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 6 years of age.

with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. DUPIXENT is not used to treat sudden breathing problems. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.

with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) in adults whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis under 18 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS

Do not use if you are allergic to dupilumab or to any of the ingredients in DUPIXENT®.

Before using DUPIXENT, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have eye problems

have a parasitic (helminth) infection

are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a "live vaccine" right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether DUPIXENT passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you are taking oral, topical, or inhaled corticosteroid medicines; have asthma and use an asthma medicine; or have atopic dermatitis or CRSwNP, and also have asthma. Do not change or stop your corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine without talking to your healthcare provider. This may cause other symptoms that were controlled by the corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine to come back.

DUPIXENT can cause serious side effects, including:

Allergic reactions. DUPIXENT can cause allergic reactions that can sometimes be severe. Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, joint pain, general ill feeling, itching, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, or cramps in your stomach-area.

Eye problems . Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed.

Inflammation of your blood vessels . Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. It is not known whether this is caused by DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs, or persistent fever.

Joint aches and pain. Some people who use DUPIXENT have had trouble walking or moving due to their joint symptoms, and in some cases needed to be hospitalized. Tell your healthcare provider about any new or worsening joint symptoms. Your healthcare provider may stop DUPIXENT if you develop joint symptoms

The most common side effects include:

Atopic dermatitis: injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, and cold sores in your mouth or on your lips.

Asthma: injection site reactions, pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), and parasitic (helminth) infections.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis: injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), toothache, gastritis, and joint pain (arthralgia).

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of DUPIXENT. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Use DUPIXENT exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. It's an injection given under the skin (subcutaneous injection). Your healthcare provider will decide if you or your caregiver can inject DUPIXENT. Do not try to prepare and inject DUPIXENT until you or your caregiver have been trained by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it's recommended DUPIXENT be administered by or under supervision of an adult. In children under 12 years of age, DUPIXENT should be given by a caregiver.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information including Patient Information.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic) on Regeneron's business and its employees, collaborators, and suppliers and other third parties on which Regeneron relies, Regeneron's and its collaborators' ability to continue to conduct research and clinical programs, Regeneron's ability to manage its supply chain, net product sales of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, "Regeneron's Products"), and the global economy; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's Products and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, "Regeneron's Product Candidates") and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation Dupixent® (dupilumab); the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron's Products, such as Dupixent for the treatment of pediatric atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyposis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with evidence of type 2 inflammation, bullous pemphigoid, chronic inducible urticaria-cold, allergic fungal rhinosinusitis, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, peanut allergy, and other potential indications; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron's Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron's Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron's Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron's collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron's Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron's Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates, including without limitation Dupixent; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron's Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable) to be cancelled or terminated; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent, Praluent® (alirocumab), and REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab)), other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed (http://twitter.com/regeneron).

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

