Pazazz® Apple & Chef Elle Simone Scott Partner During National Cancer Prevention Month

ELGIN, Minn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This February during National Cancer Prevention Month, Honeybear Brands® Pazazz® apple and Chef Elle Simone Scott of America's Test Kitchen are encouraging Americans to add Pazazz to their diet and understand their risk for certain cancers by taking the cancer health check from American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR). The online tool provides instant feedback about how well they match up with AICR's evidence-based recommendations to lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Pazazz apples are available between December and June. A cross between the all-American favorite Honeycrisp and a mystery pollinator, this apple has that unmistakable wow-factor… both perfectly sweet and tangy with an explosive, loud crunch. It’s described as a honeycrisp with giddy-up!

Chef Elle is spreading the word on social media about the health benefits of eating apples.

Chef Elle is spreading the word on social media about the health benefits of eating apples. Her series of tasty Pazazz apple-centric recipes come straight from the library of the popular PBS show America's Test Kitchen. In addition to being a celebrity chef and America's Test Kitchen food stylist, Chef Elle is also a cancer survivor and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance board member.

"Raising awareness about the impact of what we eat on our health and wellness has never been more important," said Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands Brand Manager. "Apples have powerful health benefits. Chef Elle's Pazazz apples recipes are proof that food can taste good and be good for you."

An Apple a Day Keeps Disease Away

Apples provide dietary fiber along with many polyphenol compounds that boost cancer-fighting defenses in the body. A diet rich in fiber helps lower the risk of some cancers while having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. One medium apple has about 4 grams of dietary fiber, and AICR recommends eating at least 30 grams of dietary fiber per day.

Pazazz apples are available between December and June. A cross between the all-American favorite Honeycrisp and a mystery pollinator, this apple has that unmistakable wow-factor… both perfectly sweet and tangy with an explosive, loud crunch. It's described as a honeycrisp with giddy-up!

Find Pazazz apples at your local grocer. Visit https://pazazzapple.com/2022-cancer-awareness-month/ to learn more.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower, packer and shipper of premium apples, pears and cherries year-round. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a vertically integrated, dual hemisphere operation that prides itself on customer service and industry leading sustainability practices. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and Pazazz® are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.

This February during National Cancer Prevention Month, Honeybear Brands® Pazazz® apple and Chef Elle Simone Scott of America’s Test Kitchen are encouraging Americans to add Pazazz to their diet and understand their risk for certain cancers by taking the cancer health check from American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeybear Brands