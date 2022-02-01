NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $334.6 million, or $89.09 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased 10% and 16%, respectively, when compared to 2020 fourth quarter net income of $305.0 million, or $76.93 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2.23 billion, a decrease of 5% from $2.34 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, consolidated revenues were $8.95 billion, a 19% increase from $7.54 billion reported in 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.24 billion, an increase of 37% when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $320.48, an increase of 39% from $230.11 per diluted share for 2020.
Homebuilding
New orders in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 4% to 5,685 units, when compared to 5,485 units in the fourth quarter of 2020. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $454,900, an increase of 14% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 10% compared to 12% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 16% to 5,100 units, compared to 6,060 units in the fourth quarter of 2020. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2021 increased on a unit basis by 10% to 12,730 units and increased on a dollar basis by 26% to $5.78 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2020.
Homebuilding revenues of $2.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 4% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 24.4%, compared to 19.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $392.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 21% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
New orders for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased by 2% to 22,721 units, compared to 23,082 units in 2020. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 9% to 21,540 units, compared to 19,766 units settled in 2020. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $8.70 billion, which was 19% higher than 2020. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to 22.3%, compared to 19.0% in 2020. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment increased 51% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $1.42 billion, compared to $938.0 million in 2020.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.48 billion, a decrease of 11% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 44% when compared to $61.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.
Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 14% to $6.07 billion. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 23% to $171.6 million from $140.1 million in 2020.
Effective Tax Rate
Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 21.6% and 22.2%, respectively, compared to 20.9% and 16.4% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The effective tax rates in each period were favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $10.5 million and $48.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $11.9 million and $92.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
Other Matters - COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all facets of our business. Our primary focus as we face this challenge is to do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and trade partners. In each of our markets, we continue to operate in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health department guidelines, which has resulted in significant changes to the way we conduct business.
Although current demand for new homes is strong, there remains uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption to our business that may result from COVID-19 and related governmental actions. There is also uncertainty as to the effects of economic relief efforts on the U.S. economy, unemployment, consumer confidence, demand for our homes and the mortgage market, including lending standards and secondary mortgage markets. We are unable to predict the extent to which this will impact our operational and financial performance including the impact of future developments such as the duration and spread of COVID-19, corresponding governmental actions, and the impact of such on our employees, customers and trade partners.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-four metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$ 2,176,807
$ 2,263,673
$ 8,701,693
$ 7,328,889
Other income
1,845
7,206
6,559
16,938
Cost of sales
(1,646,050)
(1,822,121)
(6,763,115)
(5,937,401)
Selling, general and administrative
(127,757)
(112,398)
(474,808)
(431,008)
Operating income
404,845
336,360
1,470,329
977,418
Interest expense
(12,836)
(12,769)
(51,530)
(39,458)
Homebuilding income
392,009
323,591
1,418,799
937,960
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
53,534
80,342
249,332
208,034
Interest income
2,148
2,385
8,725
8,930
Other income
876
1,034
3,753
3,249
General and administrative
(21,391)
(21,577)
(88,619)
(78,726)
Interest expense
(371)
(405)
(1,587)
(1,414)
Mortgage banking income
34,796
61,779
171,604
140,073
Income before taxes
426,805
385,370
1,590,403
1,078,033
Income tax expense
(92,224)
(80,366)
(353,684)
(176,785)
Net income
$ 334,581
$ 305,004
$ 1,236,719
$ 901,248
Basic earnings per share
$ 96.47
$ 82.08
$ 345.37
$ 244.11
Diluted earnings per share
$ 89.09
$ 76.93
$ 320.48
$ 230.11
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,468
3,716
3,581
3,692
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,755
3,965
3,859
3,917
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,545,069
$ 2,714,720
Restricted cash
60,730
28,912
Receivables
18,552
18,299
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,777,862
1,484,936
Unsold lots and housing units
127,434
123,197
Land under development
12,147
62,790
Building materials and other
29,923
38,159
1,947,366
1,709,082
Contract land deposits, net
497,139
387,628
Property, plant and equipment, net
56,979
57,786
Operating lease right-of-use assets
59,010
53,110
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
41,580
41,580
Deferred tax asset, net
132,894
132,980
Other assets
96,124
70,419
5,455,443
5,214,516
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
28,398
63,547
Restricted cash
2,519
2,334
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
302,192
449,760
Property and equipment, net
3,658
4,544
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,758
12,439
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
7,347
7,347
Other assets
25,160
22,654
379,032
562,625
Total assets
$ 5,834,475
$ 5,777,141
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 336,560
$ 339,867
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
435,860
440,671
Customer deposits
417,463
240,758
Operating lease liabilities
64,128
59,357
Senior notes
1,516,255
1,517,395
2,770,266
2,598,048
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
51,394
62,720
Operating lease liabilities
10,437
13,299
61,831
76,019
Total liabilities
2,832,097
2,674,067
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
2,378,191
2,214,426
Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
(16,710)
(16,710)
Deferred compensation liability
16,710
16,710
Retained earnings
10,047,839
8,811,120
Less treasury stock at cost – 17,107,889 and 16,859,753 shares as of December
(9,423,858)
(7,922,678)
Total shareholders' equity
3,002,378
3,103,074
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,834,475
$ 5,777,141
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
New orders, net of cancellations:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,344
$ 529.3
2,196
$ 474.2
8,749
$ 522.4
9,230
$ 453.8
North East (2)
448
$ 518.6
469
$ 446.9
1,685
$ 497.4
1,738
$ 416.6
Mid East (3)
1,262
$ 382.3
1,375
$ 346.7
5,567
$ 369.3
5,780
$ 330.9
South East (4)
1,631
$ 386.6
1,445
$ 315.7
6,720
$ 363.6
6,334
$ 307.7
Total
5,685
$ 454.9
5,485
$ 398.1
22,721
$ 436.1
23,082
$ 380.1
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Settlements:
Mid Atlantic (1)
1,899
$ 517.4
2,465
$ 448.3
8,310
$ 487.3
8,363
$ 438.6
North East (2)
406
$ 490.9
436
$ 404.7
1,666
$ 460.9
1,375
$ 391.8
Mid East (3)
1,317
$ 368.5
1,539
$ 324.2
5,414
$ 349.4
4,719
$ 323.1
South East (4)
1,478
$ 344.7
1,620
$ 298.2
6,150
$ 323.9
5,309
$ 300.8
Total
5,100
$ 426.8
6,060
$ 373.5
21,540
$ 403.9
19,766
$ 370.8
As of December 31,
2021
2020
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Backlog:
Mid Atlantic (1)
4,918
$ 534.8
4,479
$ 470.9
North East (2)
969
$ 511.5
950
$ 447.8
Mid East (3)
3,027
$ 381.3
2,874
$ 344.5
South East (4)
3,816
$ 393.7
3,246
$ 323.7
Total
12,730
$ 454.2
11,549
$ 396.2
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average active communities:
Mid Atlantic (1)
158
162
155
177
North East (2)
37
38
34
40
Mid East (3)
124
136
129
138
South East (4)
99
106
106
112
Total
418
442
424
467
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Homebuilding data:
New order cancellation rate
10%
12%
9%
15%
Lots controlled at end of period
124,900
105,700
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$ 1,480,080
$ 1,659,219
$ 6,073,934
$ 5,317,811
Capture rate
89 %
90 %
89 %
90 %
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
3,447,441
3,695,577
Number of shares repurchased
77,443
38,735
322,038
96,346
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$ 385,164
$ 154,496
$ 1,538,019
$ 371,078
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida
