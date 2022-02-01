Mobile Marketing Analytics Platform Adjust Appoints New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust , the mobile marketing analytics platform, today announced that it has appointed Simon (Bobby) Dussart as CEO, effective immediately. Co-founder and former CEO Paul H. Müller will continue with the company in an advisory capacity.

Adjust has appointed veteran Simon (PRNewswire)

Dussart has held several roles during his 8-year tenure at Adjust — all laser focused on supporting Adjust's customers.

"Adjust is the leading global analytics platform it is today thanks to Paul's vision, tenacity and passion for the industry," said Adam Foroughi, Co-Founder and CEO of AppLovin, which acquired Adjust last year. "Bobby started with Adjust very early and has been fiercely dedicated to the product and the innovation of it ever since. He is passionate about meeting customers' needs — keeping them at the center of everything Adjust does — and has natural leadership ability. All of this makes him the perfect person to lead Adjust in this next chapter."

Adjust has grown its customer base by over 30% in the past year, positioning the company well for continued accelerated growth under Dussart's leadership as Adjust's new CEO. Most recently, Dussart served as the Chief Customer Officer (CCO), leading Adjust's vast global client services organization, which ensures customers have all the tools and technical support they need for long-term success. He joined Adjust in 2014, as one of the company's early team members, and has played an instrumental role in Adjust's transition from being a standalone mobile measurement partner (MMP) to the platform that powers marketers' decision-making, while becoming a go-to for clients as CCO.

"Bobby has been a valuable and trusted partner since the formation of Adjust, with his unique mix of expertise at the intersection of technology development, customer success, and operational management," commented Müller. "He has an acute understanding of clients' needs, why they choose Adjust over other MMPs, and how Adjust's products are actually built, making him perfectly positioned to execute our vision of becoming the single set of solutions that empower mobile marketers in every aspect of their job."

"Adjust is at an exciting and evolutionary point in our company journey. I look forward to this next chapter as we continue to develop innovative solutions that continue to address the needs of mobile marketers today — bringing added value to even more businesses across the globe, including accelerated growth in China and Southeast Asia, and continued leadership in EMEA and Japan," said Dussart.

Dussart has held several roles during his 8-year tenure at Adjust, including serving as the Head of Solutions and Integrations and as Vice President of Support — all laser focused on supporting Adjust's customers and understanding the intricacies of Adjust's products to ensure they meet marketers' evolving needs. Prior to joining the company, he held positions in software development at LaCIME Research Lab and BonGo Innovations, among others. Dussart holds a Master of Science degree in electronic and communications from Technological University Dublin, as well as a master's in telecommunications and network engineering from IMT Nord Europe, one of the best-known public engineering schools in France.

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

In 2021, Adjust was acquired by AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com .

Contact info

Joshua Grandy

pr@adjust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adjust