LRS CONSULTING SERVICES WINS SEVENTH BEST OF STAFFING AWARDS

Springfield, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS® Consulting Services announced today that, for the seventh straight year, it has won the ClearlyRated® Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to clients and job seekers.

Chris Walters, Senior Vice President of LRS Consulting Services, expressed his pride in achieving the milestone. "These awards are definitely a reflection of the passion our team has for working with clients and consultants. I have always said that I have the good fortune of working with the best team in this business, but it means so much more when your clients and consultants confirm it year after year," Walters said. "Winning this award while we dealt with continued COVID-19 protocols is especially significant."

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing awards are based completely on the ratings given to staffing firms by their clients and the permanent and temporary employees they've helped find jobs. Consulting Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.9 percent of their candidates, up from 80.6 percent last year, and from 82.5 percent of their clients. Both results are significantly higher than staffing industry averages, which are 41 percent for high client satisfaction and 40 percent for high candidate satisfaction.

"Our biggest goal this year was to keep service from degrading, and winning this award confirms that we kept our services up to the level clients and consultants deserve," Walters said. "We cherish our relationships with both our customers and our consultants. We take neither for granted, and awards like this confirm that the investment we make in these relationships is valued."

Winners of both the client and candidate awards make up less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

ClearlyRated is rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, utilizing a Net Promoter Score survey program to help firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.

LRS Consulting Services is the IT and engineering staffing division of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS), a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, IL. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader. For more information, visit www.LRS.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Chris Walters

Senior Vice President

LRS Consulting Services

314-748-7009, ext. 3380

Chris.Walters@LRS.com

SOURCE LRS Consulting Services