InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Removing Faucet Aerators (PBT-102)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Removing the aerator on sink faucets with a conventional wrench can be a challenge," said an inventor from Phoenix, Ariz. This tool helps the user access and detach the screen to clean out accumulated debris."

She developed AERATOR WRENCH to enable users to remove aerator screens from faucets to clean them. Designed to provide better torque for easier turning, it reduces strain on hand and fingers. At the same time, it eliminates the need to use a standard wrench, which may cause damage. As such, this durable, practical tool saves time and effort and is easy to operate. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

