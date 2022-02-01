iM Global Partner and Richard Bernstein Advisors launch new Responsible Global Allocation ETF

PARIS and NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) and Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), a renowned asset allocation specialist and among the largest ETF strategists in the US, announce today the launch of the iMGP RBA Responsible Global Asset Allocation ETF (ticker: IRBA).

This new ETF combines RBA's time-tested and dynamic approach to global asset allocation with utilizing state-of-the-art ESG or responsible ETFs.

"There is strong demand for a comprehensive solution that pulls together all the ESG and Responsible single ETFs available to advisors and investors into one globally diversified solution. RBA's expertise in providing global asset allocations implemented with ETFs has been their core focus since the firm was founded," says Jeffrey Seeley, iM Global Partner Deputy CEO. "We are thrilled to launch this comprehensive ESG ETF solution that can serve as a foundation for clients' long-term responsible ESG global allocations."

The iMGP RBA Responsible Global Allocation ETF employs a macro-driven, top-down style to construct a globally responsible asset allocation portfolio. The investment team uses proprietary indicators and the firm's macro-economic analysis to allocate to global equity and fixed income asset classes and several sub-asset classes using primarily US listed ESG or responsible ETFs.

IRBA has a base asset allocation of 65% equities, and 35% fixed income. This 'go anywhere' multi-asset strategy can invest broadly across country/region, style, market capitalization, duration, or credit quality risk-weighted through 5-30 ETFs.

RBA calls its investment approach "Pactive®" investing because it uses passive tools like ETFs to take an active approach to investment positions.

Richard Bernstein, CEO and CIO of Richard Bernstein Advisors commented: "RBA's disciplined investment process has worked for clients for over a decade. We are pleased that the ESG ETF universe has matured enough so that we can now apply our strategies to ESG portfolios in IRBA."

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC (RBA) is an independent registered investment manager. RBA manages ETF asset allocation SMA portfolios at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise, UBS, Envestnet, and other select RIA platforms and also manages assets on behalf of several large institutional investors. RBA had $15.7bn in assets under management and advisement as of end December 2021. RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.rbadvisors.com .

*Past performance is no indicator of future performance

About iM Global Partner

iM Global Partner is a worldwide asset management network. It selects and builds long-term partnerships with talented and independent asset management companies through direct capital ownership. iM Global Partner is present in 16 locations across Europe and the United States and provides its clients with access to the best management strategies of its Partners. It represents around US$38 billion of assets under management as of end December 2021. Learn more at www.imgp.com.

Existing Partners with iM Global Partner

Polen Capital – US & Global growth equities, Partner since 2015

Dolan McEniry – US credit, Partner since 2016

Sirios – US long/short equities, US credit, Partner since 2018

Dynamic Beta investments – Liquid alternatives, Partner since 2018

Scharf Investments – US value equities, Partner since 2019

Zadig Asset Management – European equities, Partner since 2020

Richard Bernstein Advisors – Global asset allocation, Partner since July 2021

Asset Preservation Advisors – US municipal bonds, Partner since September 2021

