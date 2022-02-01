Hallmark Mahogany Launches Second Giveaway of One Million Cards in Honor of Black History Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Mahogany, the greeting card brand that has honored and celebrated Black culture for more than 30 years, today announced the launch of its second giveaway of 1 million greeting cards in celebration of Black History Month.

Starting today, consumers can visit Hallmark.com/ShowLoveMahogany to request a free three-card pack and share love, support and encouragement with the people in their lives (while supplies last). Following an incredible response to last year's campaign, which featured cards from Mahogany's newest collection, Uplifted & Empowered, this year's three-card pack includes greetings centered on themes of resilience, inspiration and encouragement. The brand intends for this initiative to help enhance emotional connections between family, friends and the community by capturing what's most valued about Black culture.

"Black History Month is a time of joy, remembrance and recognition of the Black community and the countless contributions Black Americans have made and continue to make," said Alexis Kerr, vice president, Mahogany. "Given the incredible demand we saw during last year's giveaway, we're excited for this year's campaign as it gives us the opportunity to inspire even more people to lift each other up, honor the past and embrace the future."

For more than 30 years, Hallmark Mahogany has helped consumers celebrate what is most beloved about Black culture through brilliant and beautiful greeting cards and gifts for everyday occasions, holidays and milestones. The full selection includes cards for birthdays, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas and everyday occasions such as weddings, new babies and anniversaries. With rich, bold imagery and expressive messages, Hallmark seeks to honor and celebrate loved ones and put more care in the world.

Consumers can also now visit the newly created Mahogany.com, an online sister circle founded by Mahogany for heartfelt stories of joys, sorrows, lessons learned and motivation.

"The spirit and heart of the Mahogany brand is to spread encouragement, hope and pride, not only during this month, but all year long," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer.

Hallmark Mahogany's gifts and greetings are available at Hallmark.com/Mahogany, as well as select retailers and Hallmark Gold Crown® stores.

