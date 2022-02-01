Global Leader Group Adds Award-Winning Thought Leader To Their Talented Roster

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Leader Group has added Dr. Spencer Holt as their new Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer. Dr. Holt is a leader, teacher, coach, and innovator with international experience in the pharmaceutical industry, finance, franchising, and sales industries. Most recently, he was the Head of the Commercial Learning and Innovation Center for Astra Zeneca Pharmaceuticals, leading a team of professionals with a bold ambition to accelerate performance through learning. This includes areas of focus such as learning in the flow of work, digital and data analytics, immersive learning experiences and creating a culture of learning to achieve world-class launch learning experiences. Dr. Holt has set the standard for the life cycle of learning for each employee, and the globalization of business operations.

Dr. Spencer Holt (PRNewswire)

"I am beyond excited to join Global Leader Group in its ambition to help leaders be more intentional in who they are becoming and the positive impact they can have in the lives of the people they interact with" says Dr. Holt. He adds, "I'm equally energized to help organizations push the boundaries of traditional learning and development, with so much change in the world today organizations need to be more agile in the way they are building leaders and preparing them to be successful today and in the future."

Global Leader Group CEO Elizabeth Oates says, "We are thrilled to continue to bring unparalleled expertise to our clients and leaders around the world. Dr. Holt's caliber of experience will be pivotal in bringing our mission to life to inspire people to live and lead deliberately."

Dr. Holt is a prolific speaker and has addressed audiences all over the world. Spencer has also operated in business and industry including being hired to bring the first Five Guys Burger franchise to Canada. Dr. Holt holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from the University of Lethbridge with a Master's in Higher Education Leadership and a Ph.D. in Leadership Development from UNLV.

About Global Leader Group

Global Leader Group is a professional development and management consultancy firm of world-leading executives dedicated to helping organizations and individuals excel through a strategic approach to leadership. Its services include practitioner consulting, leadership development, executive search, sales training, organizational development, and strategic HR.

