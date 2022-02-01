FFIE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 28, 2021 to November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FFIE:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/faraday-future-intelligent-electric-inc-f-k-a-property-solutions-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=22750&from=4

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. NEWS - FFIE NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) the Company's cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Faraday Future you have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Faraday Future securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FFIE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/faraday-future-intelligent-electric-inc-f-k-a-property-solutions-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=22750&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

