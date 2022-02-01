Emmy & Peabody Award-Winning Producer Jim Bell Joins NewsBreak Executive Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today that Emmy-award winning producer Jim Bell has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Strategy. In this role, Bell will help guide the strategic direction of the company as it continues to grow. Bell's experience designing and overseeing complex news and media programming will directly inform his work with NewsBreak, which delivers diverse content to millions of users daily.

Bell has built a career as an innovative showrunner and storyteller entrusted with some of the most seminal brands in media including the Today Show, the Tonight Show, and the Olympics. He has a Peabody Award, and is a 24-time Emmy winner, including awards for News, Sports, Primetime, Daytime, & Spanish Language. He has worked on the World Cup, multiple Super Bowls and NBA Finals, and covered two Presidential elections and inaugurations. Bell also launched the 4th hour of Today Show, pairing the popular duo of Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb.

"Jim's experience and skills will be a huge asset to NewsBreak, and I am excited to have him join our leadership team," said NewsBreak founder and CEO Jeff Zheng. "His creative drive and insights into where the news industry is headed will be invaluable as NewsBreak continues to evolve and strengthen its relationship with its network of local partners."

"NewsBreak's ambition is to re-invigorate local news using cutting edge AI technology and old-fashioned journalism. I am thrilled to join the team on this mission, which feels especially urgent right now", said Bell.

NewsBreak was founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by former Yahoo executive Jeff Zheng and launched its mobile app in 2016. The company aims to bring the most impactful, relevant news and information to its users. The app provides curated and original content to users, and in 2021 added almost 1,000 new local media outlets to its platform.

NewsBreak connects and empowers local users, local content contributors, and local businesses at scale, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. By forging close partnerships with thousands of local publishers and businesses around the country, NewsBreak is helping a new generation of readers find and engage with vital, locally published content and information.

About NewsBreak

NewsBreak, The Nation's Leading Local News App, is a business name of Particle Media, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by Jeff Zheng. Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang is Advisor. Harry Shum, former Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Research at Microsoft is Chairman of the Board. NewsBreak's mission is to make local information easily accessible and abundantly available, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. Its long-term vision is to be the world's largest intelligent local information platform, connecting and empowering local users, local content creators, and local advertisers. To download NewsBreak or to learn how to join our fast-growing team, please visit www.newsbreak.com/about.

