BEQUANT integrates KuCoin on its Prime Brokerage platform, BEQUANT Pro

ST. JULIANS, Malta & VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is proud to announce that KuCoin, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has been integrated on its prime brokerage platform, BEQUANT Pro, and added to the growing list of exchanges that BEQUANT offers to its clients.

BEQUANT Pro will act as a broker, providing BEQUANT's clients access to the KuCoin exchange. This is in addition to all of Pro's features including transfer management, cross-margining and leverage and access to another 12 major exchanges, including Binance, FTX, BitFinex, OKX and BEQUANT Exchange.

Known as the 'People's Exchange', KuCoin was built for all classes of investors. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. As the top 1 altcoin exchange, KuCoin offers over 600 tradable assets and more than 1,000 trading pairs. A number of projects like BLOK, CHMB, VR, KMA, and DAO had their primary listing on KuCoin.

BEQUANT Pro is a prime brokerage platform for institutional clients for a new digital asset class. Its 100+ institutional clients are offered direct market access to multiple trading venues through one account and an ability to cross margin all balances.

BEQUANT Pro also offers its users reduced trading costs, up to 9x leverage, dedicated 24/7 customer support and an individual client manager, as well as OTC block trade execution and fiat-to-crypto trading.

George Zarya, BEQUANT's Founder and CEO, commented "We are happy to integrate KuCoin into the BEQUANT platform. It will allow us to offer our clients unlimited access to KuCoin's assets to our users."

KuCoin's CEO Johnny Lyu said: "Investors are utilising various derivative and spot trading models and our partnership with BEQUANT will help them achieve their aims. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with George and the team to facilitate the mass adoption of crypto."

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.

Located and regulated in Malta, BEQUANT's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

