Aurox to Pursue Public Listing in 2022, Centered around its Market-Leading Crypto-Trading Software Platform - Public listing would make Aurox one of the first US public companies focused solely on software products for the cryptocurrency market

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurox ("the Company"), the all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform, today announced that it is actively exploring pathways to become a publicly traded company this year. It expects the dramatically heightened visibility from going public would immediately put Aurox's market-leading crypto terminal on the radar of investors and traders across the globe, as well as considerably lower its cost of capital.

The Company is looking into several options to go public. These include a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), a direct listing of its shares, or M&A opportunities with existing public companies, including but not limited to a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). By going public, Aurox will be able to access expanded liquidity opportunities in the capital markets.

The growing demand for the Company and its services, coupled with the increasing awareness of investing in cryptocurrency companies by traditional financial institutions, makes this an opportune time to pursue growth and public trading of its shares. The Aurox business model anticipates continued growth for existing products amid new opportunities to bring DeFi investing, trading, and usability to the mainstream audience with a simplified user experience that reduces transaction friction by increasing efficiencies.

"Going public would be a win-win-win: new capital to invest in our platform and grow our community, a new higher level of accountability and transparency unseen in crypto, while also allowing Aurox Nation to participate in our growth and success," commented Aurox Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Giorgi Khazaradze.

The Company's goal is to be listed on either the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the end of the year.

For additional management commentary, see https://medium.com/urus-token/aurox-takes-steps-to-become-a-public-company-d1508c48b4fc to read Aurox's blog post titled "Aurox Takes Steps to Become One of the First Crypto Software Companies to IPO."

ABOUT AUROX

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content, and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Prior to Aurox, crypto traders have had to deal with expensive platforms with fragmented information that include too many unstable low-quality tokens. Aurox solves those problems for traders and many more. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic and Taraz Andreyevich in 2017, today's community of more than 50,000 traders use Aurox for access to powerful, easy-to-use terminal features, advanced market trend indicators, and 60+ crypto exchanges.

For more info, visit: https://getaurox.com/ .

