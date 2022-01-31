NuVasive Appoints Andrew C. Morton as Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew (Drew) C. Morton as senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO) effective February 7, 2022.

Mr. Morton brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources, talent development, employee experience, and diversity and inclusion. As CHRO, Mr. Morton will oversee all human resources aspects of the Company and will report to NuVasive's Chief Executive Officer, Chris Barry.

"Drew is a fantastic addition as we continue to transform NuVasive. Our people are our greatest asset—and his extensive experience in building and scaling global talent organizations within healthcare and technology industries will support our growth initiatives," said Mr. Barry. "Most importantly, Drew reflects our shared, cultural mindset in The Cheetah Way­­—which is foundational as we create a high-performing, dynamic team. We are thrilled to welcome Drew to the Company."

Most recently, Mr. Morton served as senior vice president, CHRO at Wright Medical, a global orthopedics and surgical solutions company with more than 4,000 employees and agents, where he leveraged his technology and healthcare background to help lead Wright Medical's talent transformation as it adopted a new digital strategy and focus on software and medical technology innovation. Prior to that, he was senior vice president, CHRO at Hanger, a global provider of orthotic and prosthetic products and services with more than 5,000 employees and 800 patient care locations in the United States. Mr. Morton previously held a variety of human resources management positions at Freescale Semiconductor, and spent 14 years at IBM, where he ultimately led the global learning and management development function supporting more than 30,000 managers and executives annually.

Mr. Morton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Master of Business Administration degree with a Human Resources concentration from Syracuse University.

