Litehouse Campaign Inspires Consumers to Be the Dip Master on Game Day "Will it Dip?" spotlights recipe inspiration, tips and tricks for a winning big game party

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse, Inc. , a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.1, is launching a national campaign encouraging football fans to be the Dip Master on game day with Litehouse dressings and dips. With 37% of fans most looking forward to the eating and drinking that takes place during the big game2, the Will it Dip? campaign encourages consumers to pair Litehouse dressings and dips with their game day favorites or discover unexpected and unique pairings.

Litehouse dressings and dips are a perfect match for traditional dippable foods like veggies and chips as well as more adventurous items like pizza, meatballs, pickles and more. The Will it Dip? destination landing page features dip tips, tricks, recipes and everything consumers will need to be the dip master at their game day party.

Jen Curley, aka @snackqween on TikTok, will serve as the campaign's official Dip Master, creating video content featuring recipes, dip tips, and game day inspiration. Curley, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, is known for her adventurous and playful approach toward food and is a longtime fan of Litehouse Homestyle Ranch Dressing & Dip. Curley's content will be shared across her TikTok as well as on Litehouse social channels, the destination landing page and in digital ads.

"The big game is the occasion that brings everyone together, but the snacks and food are what get people talking – and having fun," Heidi Wieber, Brand Manager, Litehouse. "We believe the best snacks are the ones that dip and Litehouse offers a variety of delicious dressings and dips that no dip station is complete without."

The campaign also includes a consumer sweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 tailgate package, featuring a smart TV, power station, tailgate grill and more.

With over a billion wings consumed on average during the big game3, and 47% of those wing eaters using ranch for dipping4, the promotion is strategically timed to support retailers during a critical consumer purchasing period by driving sales and increasing basket ring size at retail. In-store promotion for the campaign includes branding on neck hangers, IRCs and shelf talkers, and promotional pricing on participating Litehouse products, as well as partnering with retailers on digital shopper marketing tactics to reach consumers where they are online.

Litehouse products, including the 20 oz Family Size Homestyle Ranch Dressing & Dip, 15.5 oz Homestyle Ranch Dip & Spread, 13 oz Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing & Dip and Guacamole Herb Blend are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the Will it Dip? campaign, including Dip Master Jen Curley's dip tips, sweepstakes rules and eligibility and more, follow Litehouse on social or visit www.litehousefoods.com/will-it-dip.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , and Twitter .

1 IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan

2 Numerator Survey, Jan. 2021

3 The National Chicken Council Annual Chicken Wing Report

4 Annual Salad Dressing Flavor Trends survey commissioned by Litehouse, July 2021

