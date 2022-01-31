Last Chance for Animals Welcomes Dolce & Gabbana's Fur Ban

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Last Chance for Animals (LCA) today welcomed news that Italian luxury fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, has pledged to keep fur from future collections.

LCA Logo (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals) (PRNewswire)

"Each year, millions of animals are raised in horrific conditions and brutally killed for clothing and accessories," said Chris DeRose, Founder and President of LCA. "The destruction of countless animals is not only cruel, but unnecessary. We welcome the news that another high-end brand has committed to a more compassionate fashion industry."

Dolce & Gabbana joined other well-known designer brands in ditching fur. Canada Goose, Moncler, Prada, Valentino, and Yves St. Laurent are among the luxury fashion brands who have already pledged to go fur-free.

"After years of campaigning and pressure by animal rights advocates, luxury labels are finally waking up to fur-free, the latest fashion trend," said DeRose. "We hope this movement continues and finally puts an end to the cruel fur industry."

Dolce & Gabbana's announcement comes as LCA is leading a nationwide campaign to stop the fur industry. In October 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 44 into law, making California the first state in the nation to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products. Most recently, the city of Ann Arbor, Michigan, banned the retail sale of new fur products.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://lcanimal.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals