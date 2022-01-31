Insurance Journal Highlights Chip Merlin's Pay Up! For Insurance Professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Wraight, of Insurance Journal, recently spotlighted Pay Up!: Preventing A Disaster With Your Own Insurance Company, as a must-read for insurance professionals and consumers. Written by Chip Merlin, president and founder of Merlin Law Group, Pay Up! pulls back the veil on insurance company tactics regarding property insurance claims and gives consumers an insider advantage in how to best position themselves.

Merlin wrote the book was to let people know there is someone there to fight for them against insurance companies.

Insurance Journal's endorsement helps solidify the book as a helpful guide for policyholders trying to navigate their property insurance claims. Through twelve concise chapters, Merlin is able to educate people on what to look out for in avoiding bad faith tactics. As Wraight indicates, the book can also be a helpful lens for insurers to view their own practices through.

"This is part of the reason the general public doesn't like insurance," he writes. Pay Up!'s twelve chapters detail multiple stories of insurance claims in which the insurer undeniably wronged their policyholders. Wraight makes a pointed remark as to how this book justifies the sometimes-negative reaction people have when they learn someone works in insurance. While some insurance agents may feel their employers treat all policyholders fairly, the reality is that many have claims wrongfully delayed, denied, or underpaid.

Wraight discusses how part of the reason Merlin wrote the book was to let people know there is someone there to fight for them against insurance companies. He highlights a section toward the end of the book where Merlin details nine steps for policyholders to take when they have an insurance claim. This list includes contacting their insurance agent, reading their policies, hiring a public adjuster, and contacting an insurance attorney should they need one. After all the claims Merlin Law Group has handled, this list pulls from vast experience.

Merlin recommends finding an experienced attorney who regularly fights insurers' bad faith tactics. Most people are not told of all coverage benefits and their valuable legal rights. Policyholders often lose out because they are afraid to seek help or do not know many attorneys that will provide a case review for free.

For Merlin Law Group, a firm dedicated to litigating property insurance claims, Pay Up! serves as a guide for both insurance professionals and consumers. Insurance Journal's embracing of the book is a sign of its value and is a strong recommendation.

If you have a property insurance claim that you feel has been underpaid, delayed, or wrongfully denied, please contact Merlin Law Group to get the help you need.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing governmental, commercial, and residential policyholders with their property insurance disputes for over 35 years. As The Policyholder's Advocate, Merlin Law Group is committed to helping policyholders nationwide. Our experienced litigators, network of damage assessment experts, financial resources, and trial team can help put your claim in the best possible position.

