Electrify America Positioned First in 2021 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Benchmark by umlaut and Charged Tesla's Supercharger network ranks second, followed by ChargePoint, EVgo, Greenlots, Blink and EV Connect

DETROIT, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report (https://www.umlaut.com/en/stories/us-ev-charging-infrastructure-how-fast-and-how-convenient) benchmarking U.S. charging networks for electric vehicles (EV) ranks Electrify America highest among seven charge point providers (CPOs). Infrastructure and benchmarking specialist umlaut, now part of Accenture, and Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine (Charged) have conducted the analysis for the second consecutive year.

Electrify America positioned first in 2021 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Benchmark by umlaut and Charged. Tesla’s Supercharger network ranks second, followed by ChargePoint, EVgo, Greenlots, Blink and EV Connect. (PRNewsfoto/umlaut) (PRNewswire)

With Tesla and Blink, two providers were added to the 2021 analysis, which also includes more and different states. Where the 2020 benchmark looked at charging infrastructure in California, in 2021 the testers drove 2,100 miles in their testing e-vehicles, a Ford Mach-e and a Tesla Model 3, across Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

For the second time in a row, Electrify America came out first. With 702 of 1,000 points possible, it received umlaut's 2021 Best-in-Test award. Tesla Superchargers, scoring 649 points, were ranked second, followed by ChargePoint (611), EVgo (578), Greenlots (548), Blink (505), and EV Connect (472 points).

umlaut and Charged evaluated the seven providers in two categories: 1) Digital Platform – the digital experience on a charging provider's website and smartphone app; 2) Charging Location – the physical interaction at the charging station location.

While Electrify America also took the lead in the Digital Platform category, Tesla Superchargers scored highest in Charging Locations.

Hakan Ekmen, managing director at umlaut U.S., said: "Congratulations to Electrify America for winning the 'Best-in-Test' award for the second consecutive year. Even though we tested in different states this year, the overall results indicate that the EV charging infrastructure in the U.S. is improving in terms of accessibility, ease-of-use and fewer charging errors."

The benchmark indicates that the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles has been growing substantially and the charging process is becoming more reliable with less interruptions. The testers also found clear improvements for holding charging power compared to last year's test.

Chris Ruoff, Publisher at Charged, said: "With this collaboration between Charged and umlaut – to test and report on the charging user experience – we aim to clarify where the EV charging industry is making progress and where it should focus its efforts to improve. While the EV charging experience is steadily getting better, this year's test results show considerable room for improvement."

Areas of improvement for the overall user experience include:

Starting and ending times: With 8.59 seconds, Tesla Superchargers had by far the fastest starting time while the combined charging systems of all other CPOs were significantly slower.

Convenience: Charging stations lag behind gas stations in terms of service offerings such as food, restrooms and weather protection.

Transparency: Some CPOs fail to inform customers about how long the charging process will take and how much it will cost.

Roaming and interoperability: Currently, each CPO's app shows only its own available charging stations and allows payment only within this CPO's charging networks. While third-party apps for navigating all charging stations in the country are available, none offer payment across all networks.

Christian Sussbauer, manager eMobility at umlaut, said: "We see the charging infrastructure in the U.S. expanding – and so does the gap between the leading charge point operators and their smaller competitors. As a result, customers often aren't getting the experience they should and is crucial to making e-mobility attractive to more customers."

The benchmark results are coming at a time shortly after the U.S. infrastructure bill (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/11/06/fact-sheet-the-bipartisan-infrastructure-deal/) was signed into law on November 15, 2021. It will add $7.5 billion in funding to create a nationwide network of charging stations for electric vehicles to foster widespread adoption of e-mobility.

Methodology

umlaut used its independent and internationally applicable methodology to measure critical customer experience factors – such as intuitiveness and convenience of the charging process, the convenience of parking and access at charging locations, and whether the charging power was suitable for a location – with 77 different key performance indicators. Only DC charging infrastructure was tested, which is more widespread and accessible, whereas AC charging is often private and residential. The testing took place in September 2021 across 28 EV charging stations in Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

For the full benchmark and results, please visit Charged: https://chargedevs.com/features/2021-ev-fast-charging-benchmark/

Download Press Material: https://filecloud.umlaut.com/Download/0c861fb01a9e76690d28c571805d19

About umlaut

umlaut, part of Accenture, is a global, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company that offers advisory and engineering services to clients all over the world. In-depth domain expertise, broad practical knowledge and interdisciplinary collaboration allow them to add value, quality and focus to their clients' organizations, services and products, in disruptive times in which industries are increasingly converging.

Within an able and agile collective of 20 consultancies and engineering firms spread across 50 locations all over the world, 4,200 specialized experts and engineers provide innovative solutions and transformations across all industries and their various intersections as well as serving the public sector and developing organizational cultures, structures and processes.

For more information please visit: umlaut.com.

About Charged

Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine is the leading EV industry magazine, website and conference dedicated to bringing the EV industry to primetime. Charged content features vehicles and company profiles, battery and technology news, charging industry trends, big picture analysis and more. Charged readers are key decision makers throughout the electric vehicle industry: from small start-ups to the biggest automakers, design firms to Tier One suppliers, charging infrastructure providers, fleet managers, energy suppliers, policy makers, government officials, and academia.

For more information please visit: www.ChargedEVs.com.

Contacts

Annette Skorupski

umlaut

+1 248 914 7373

annette.skorupski@umlaut.com

Bettina Leutner

umlaut c/o CREAM COMMUNICATION

+49 177 696 2836

press@umlaut. com

Christian Ruoff

Charged Magazine

Chris@chargedEVs.com

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737098/umlaut.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709430/umlaut_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/umlaut) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE umlaut