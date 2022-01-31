CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Revance Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance") (NASDAQ: RVNC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased RVNC between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021

The class action against Revance includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection ("DAXI"); (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the DAXI Biologics License Application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 8, 2022

Aggrieved Revance investors only have until February 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

