Choice Home Warranty Introduces Richard Karn as Brand Ambassador

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty, a leading provider of home warranty service contracts, is proud to introduce Richard Karn as its new brand ambassador.

Choice Home Warranty is proud to introduce Richard Karn as its new brand ambassador.

An actor and television host with a decades-spanning career, Richard Karn is perhaps best known for his longtime role as Al Borland on the American sitcom Home Improvement, a role he portrayed for over 200 episodes from 1991 to 1999. More recently, Karn has reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen to host Assembly Required, which features builders from across the USA competing to repair everyday household items in desperate need of fixing.

"We are thrilled to announce our brand partnership with Richard Karn," said Jim Mostofi, CEO of Choice Home Warranty. "Richard's national recognition and longtime association with home repair and improvement make him a perfect fit to represent our home and appliance warranty programs. We look forward to a successful partnership with him for many years to come."

Richard and his family are customers of Choice Home Warranty, which allows him to speak from experience about the service and the important protection it provides for homeowners. Richard joins retired boxer, two-time heavy weight champ, and minister George Foreman as a brand ambassador for Choice. Both campaigns were produced in partnership with InterMedia Advertising® and InterMedia Entertainment® (InterMedia).

ABOUT CHOICE HOME WARRANTY

Choice Home Warranty is a leading home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. It services its customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors. Choice Home Warranty has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 4 million service requests. Choice Home Warranty prides itself on being the industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and tracking technology.

