Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of the Life Science Industry, Providing High-Quality Office/Laboratory Space to Meet Historic-High Demand, Reports: 4Q21 and 2021 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.47 and $3.82, respectively; 4Q21 and 2021 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.97 and $7.76, respectively

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Key highlights











Operating results 4Q21

4Q20

2021

2020

Total revenues:















In millions $ 576.9

$ 463.7

$ 2,114.2

$ 1,885.6

Growth 24.4%



12.1%



Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions $ 72.8

$ 435.9

$ 563.4

$ 760.8

Per share $ 0.47

$ 3.26

$ 3.82

$ 6.01

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

In millions $ 303.6

$ 246.6

$ 1,144.9

$ 923.8

Per share $ 1.97

$ 1.84

$ 7.76

$ 7.30



Historic leasing volume and rental rate growth

Historic demand for our high-quality office/laboratory space has translated into record leasing volume and rental rate growth in 2021 for our overall portfolio and our value-creation pipeline.





4Q21

Previous

Quarterly

Record

2021

Previous

Annual

Record Total leasing activity – RSF

4,094,174 (1) 1,933,838

9,516,301 (1) 5,062,722 Leasing of development and redevelopment

space – RSF

1,795,633 (1) 1,063,951

3,867,383 (1) 2,258,262 Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:















RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

1,947,727 (1) 1,472,713

4,614,040 (1) 2,562,178 Rental rate increases

35.9%





37.9% (1) 37.6% Rental rate increases (cash basis)

22.9%





22.6% (1) 18.3%

(1) Represents the highest leasing volume and rental rate growth in Company history.

Continued strong net operating income and internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.4 billion for 4Q21 annualized, up $279.9 million , or 24.2%, compared to 4Q20 annualized.

95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Same property net operating income growth:

A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence; growth of 100 bps in occupancy over 4Q20 (1)

Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or

publicly traded large cap tenants

51%



Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.0%



Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at

recently acquired properties)

98.7% (1)

Operating margin

70%



Adjusted EBITDA margin

71%













Weighted-average remaining lease term:







All tenants

7.5 years Top 20 tenants

10.9 years





(1) Excludes 1.8 million RSF, or 4.7%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenues. Excluding recently acquired vacancies, occupancy was 98.7% as of December 31, 2021, up 100 bps from 97.7% as of December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.

Historic high demand drives visibility for future growth aggregating $610 million of incremental annual rental revenue from 7.4 million RSF of value-creation projects that are 83% leased/negotiating

Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters is expected to generate greater than $610 million of incremental annual rental revenues, primarily commencing from 1Q22 through 4Q24.

7.4 million RSF of our value-creation projects are either under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters.

83% leased/negotiating.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of December 31, 2021 .

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.3x for 4Q21 annualized, representing the best ratios in the past 10 years.

Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 26% as of December 31, 2021 .

$5.4 billion liquidity as of December 31, 2021 , including our outstanding forward equity sales agreements entered into in January 2022 .

Strategic value harvesting and asset recycling

During 4Q21, we completed $2.0 billion in dispositions and partial interest sales at an average capitalization rate (cash basis) of 4.2%.

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 4Q21 of $1.15 per common share, aggregating $4.48 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the year ended December 31, 2020. Our FFO payout ratio of 60% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:





















4Q21

4Q20

4Q21

4Q20

2021

2020

2021

2020 (In millions, except per share

amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted Unrealized (losses) gains on

non-real estate investments $ (139.7)

$ 233.5

$ (0.91)

$ 1.75

$ 43.6

$ 374.0

$ 0.30

$ 2.96 Significant realized gains on

non-real estate investments —

—

—

—

110.1

—

0.75

— Gain on sales of real estate 124.2 (1) 152.5

0.80

1.14

126.6

154.1

0.86

1.22 Impairment of real estate —

(25.2)

—

(0.19)

(52.7)

(55.7)

(0.35)

(0.44) Impairment of non-real estate

investments —

—

—

—

—

(24.5)

—

(0.19) Loss on early extinguishment

of debt —

(7.9)

—

(0.06)

(67.3)

(60.7)

(0.46)

(0.48) Termination fee —

—

—

—

—

86.2

—

0.68 Acceleration of stock

compensation expense due to

executive officer resignation —

—

—

—

—

(4.5)

—

(0.04) Total $ (15.5)

$ 352.9

$ (0.11)

$ 2.64

$ 160.3

$ 468.9

$ 1.10

$ 3.71

(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

External growth and investment in real estate

Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation for over 850 tenants, with a focus on accommodating current tenant needs and providing a path for their future growth

During 4Q21, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 4.1 million SF, comprising 3.9 million RSF of future development opportunities and 191,879 RSF of operating space, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion , including our previously announced acquisition of One Rogers Street in our Cambridge submarket for a purchase price of $849.4 million . These acquisitions are primarily focused on future development or redevelopment opportunities to expand our mega campuses and accommodate the future growth of our tenants.

Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects

During 4Q21, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 600,768 RSF that are 100% leased across multiple submarkets.

Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $39 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.

During 4Q21, we commenced construction on four value-creation projects aggregating 1.1 million RSF, including a 403,892 RSF recently acquired redevelopment project at One Rogers Street, which expands our Alexandria Center ® at Kendall Square mega campus in Cambridge . We pre-leased the entire building by executing leases aggregating 403,892 RSF prior to the closing of the acquisition in December 2021 .

In January 2022 , we completed the acquisition of 202,997 SF additional development entitlements, for an aggregate of 507,997 SF, at our 421 Park Drive future development site in our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway mega campus in our Fenway submarket.

Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as

a percentage of gross assets

4Q21 Under construction projects 82% leased/negotiating

9% Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects 89% leased/negotiating

2% Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)

6% Land

2%







(1) Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Balance sheet management

Credit rating outlook improvement

In October 2021, S&P Global Ratings upgraded our corporate issuer credit rating outlook to BBB+/Positive from BBB+/Stable as a result of our consistently strong operating performance and long-term positive fundamentals.

Key metrics as of December 31, 2021

$44.0 billion of total market capitalization.

$35.2 billion of total equity capitalization; represents top 10% in total equity capitalization among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of December 31, 2021 .

No debt maturities prior to 2024.

12.1 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of December 31, 2021 .





4Q21

Goal



Quarter

Trailing

4Q22



Annualized

12 Months

Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.2x (1)

5.6x

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

5.3x (1)

5.0x

Greater than or equal to 5.1x



(1) Net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA and fixed-charge coverage represent the best ratios in the past 10 years.

Key capital events

In December 2021 , we entered into a new ATM common stock offering program, which allows us to sell up to an aggregate of $1.0 billion of our common stock. As of January 31, 2022 , the full amount remains available for future sales of our common stock.

In December 2021 , we settled the outstanding forward equity sales agreements by issuing 4.6 million shares of common stock and received net proceeds of $770.6 million .

In January 2022 , we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $1.7 billion to sell 8.1 million shares of our common stock (including the exercise of underwriters' option) at a public offering price of $210.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

Investments

As of December 31, 2021 , our investments aggregated $1.9 billion , including unrealized gains of $797.7 million .

Investment income of $259.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $215.8 million in realized gains and $43.6 million in unrealized gains.

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

In January 2022 , Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: 2022 Annual Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020-2021) for the fifth consecutive year. Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and knowledge on key industry innovations and trends.

In December 2021 , Alexandria established a new social responsibility pillar to address America's growing mental health crisis, with a focus on helping children cope with the loss of a parent or family member to suicide. By partnering with Camp Kita, a tuition-free summer camp for 8- to 17-year-olds who are impacted by the loss of a family member to suicide, we have enabled the non-profit to have long-term access to 28 acres in Acton, Maine that will serve as the camp's future home. The dedicated space will allow Camp Kita to expand its programming, advance its mission, and support the mental health of a community of young survivors.

As a testament to Alexandria's operational excellence and exceptional team, in November 2021 , we were recognized at the 2021 BOMA Boston TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) & Industry Awards for the Laboratory Building of the Year (100 Binney Street ) and the Corporate Facility of the Year (200 Technology Square). Five members from our Greater Boston team were also honored for their individual achievements. The TOBY & Industry Awards recognize excellence in property management, building operations, and service in the commercial real estate industry.

In November 2021 , Alexandria's executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus , joined the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation at the Dallas Cowboys' "Salute to Service" game to support the future National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas and its mission to inspire visitors with the stories of our country's Medal of Honor recipients for generations to come. Mr. Marcus has served on the foundation's board of directors since 2019.

In October 2021 , OneFifteen, an innovative, data-driven non-profit evidence-based healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction, celebrated its second anniversary. Since seeing its first patients in October 2019 at its pioneering campus in Dayton, Ohio , which was designed and developed by Alexandria , OneFifteen has treated over 4,000 patients and conducted over 11,500 telehealth visits.

In October 2021 , STEAM:Coders honored Alexandria with the Corporate Vanguard Award, recognizing our longstanding commitment to the non-profit's mission to inspire underrepresented and underserved students and their families through science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) education in preparation for academic and career opportunities.

Acquisitions

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)



















Square Footage

























Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)













Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future

Development

Active

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating(2)

Operating

Total(3)

Purchase Price

Completed in YTD 3Q21









76

93%

7,946,121

1,434,803

2,823,087

2,801,041

238,948

14,272,878

$ 3,941,902



















































Completed in 4Q21:















































One Rogers Street

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/

Greater Boston

12/30/21

1

100 (4)

TBD

403,892

—

4,367

—

408,259



849,422

1178 El Camino Real

South San Francisco/

San Francisco Bay Area

11/5/21

—

N/A

620,000

—

—

—

—

620,000



128,000

3420 and 3440 Hillview

Avenue

Greater Stanford/San

Francisco Bay Area

10/5/21

2

75

—

—

185,228

—

—

185,228



203,800

888 Bransten Road

Greater Stanford/San

Francisco Bay Area

11/4/21

—

N/A

210,830

—

—

—

—

210,830



55,000

Other

Various

Various

8

75

1,888,874

144,113

489,466

—

187,512

2,709,965



291,030













11

75

2,719,704

548,005

674,694 (5) 4,367 (5) 187,512 (5) 4,134,282



1,527,252

2021 acquisitions









87

91%

10,665,825

1,982,808

3,497,781

2,805,408

426,460

18,407,160

$ 5,469,154





















































(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. Refer to "New Class A development and redevelopment properties: current projects" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on active development and redevelopment projects. (2) Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment. (3) Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operations with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties. (4) We pre-leased the entire building by executing leases aggregating 403,892 RSF prior to closing of the acquisition in December 2021. (5) We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended December 31, 2021 to generate initial annual net operating income of $14.8 million for the twelve months following acquisition. These acquisitions included 11 operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of October 19, 2021 (weighted by initial annual net operating income).

Acquisitions (continued)

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)



















Square Footage

























Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)













Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future

Development

Active

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating(2)

Operating

Total(3)

Purchase

Price

Completed in January 2022:















































421 Park Drive(4)

Fenway/Greater Boston

1/13/22

—

N/A

202,997 (4) —

—

—

—

202,997

$ 81,119

225 and 235 Presidential Way

Route 128/Greater Boston

1/28/22

2

100%

—

—

440,130

—

—

440,130



124,673

3301, 3303, 3305, and 3307 Hillview

Avenue

Greater Stanford/

San Francisco Bay Area

1/6/22

4

100

—

—

292,013

—

—

292,013



446,000

Costa Verde by Alexandria

University Town Center/ San Diego

1/11/22

1

100

537,000

—

8,730

—

—

545,730



125,000

Alexandria Center® for Life Science –

Durham

Research Triangle/Research

Triangle

1/11/22

—

N/A

1,175,000

—

—

—

—

1,175,000



99,428

104 and 108/110/112/114 TW

Alexander Drive, 2752 East NC

Highway 54, and 10 South Triangle

Drive(5)

Research Triangle/Research

Triangle

1/6/22

4

88

750,000

—

69,484

—

—

819,484



80,000

Other

Various

Various

7

92

228,250

—

428,097

381,760

—

1,038,107



263,620













18

96%

2,893,247

—

1,238,454

381,760

—

4,513,461



1,219,840

Pending acquisitions:















































Mercer Mega Block

Lake Union/Seattle

February

2022

—

N/A

800,000

—

—

—

—

800,000



143,500

Intersection Campus

Texas

February

2022

9

81%

—

—

998,304

—

—

998,304



402,000

















































545,500

Other targeted acquisitions(6)













































1,234,660

2022 acquisitions (midpoint)











































$ 3,000,000





















































2022 guidance range







































$2,500,000 – $3,500,000























































(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. (2) Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment. (3) Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties. (4) Represents the incremental purchase price related to the achievement of additional entitlement rights of 202,997 SF at our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway mega campus. (5) Represents the acquisition of fee simple interests in the land underlying our recently acquired 108/110/112/114 TW Alexander Drive buildings, which were previously subject to ground leases. (6) Includes a land parcel aggregating 680,000 RSF of future development opportunity at 1150 El Camino Real in our South San Francisco submarket. The property is a transit-oriented opportunity with a BART station located on premises that will combine with other contiguous land that was recently acquired, including 1122 and 1178 El Camino Real, to create a new mega campus consisting of 2.0 million RSF of future development opportunities.

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands) Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

RSF

Capitalization

Rate

Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)

Sales Price(1)

Sales Price

per RSF

Gain or

Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value

















































Completed in YTD 3Q21















1,011,263













$ 663,283





$ 201,490























































Completed in 4Q21:

















































50 and 60 Binney Street

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/

Greater Boston

12/15/21

66%



532,395

4.3%



3.9%



782,259

$ 2,226

457,529 (3)





















































409 and 499 Illinois Street

Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area

10/5/21

35% (2)

455,069

5.0%



4.2%



274,681

$ 1,366

113,756 (3)

1500 Owens Street

Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area



25.1% (2)

158,267































































455 Mission Bay Boulevard

South

Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area

12/16/21

75%



228,140

4.1%



3.8%



381,355

$ 1,295

221,868 (3)

1700 Owens Street

Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area







164,513



































































Menlo Gateway

Greater Stanford/San Francisco Bay

Area

12/21/21

(4)



772,983

5.4%



5.1%



397,851 (5) $ 1,430

101,050 (6)

2301 5th Avenue

Lake Union/Seattle

12/22/21

100%



197,135

6.3%



4.9%



118,707

$ 602

23,175 (6)

Other

Various

Various

100%



79,007

N/A



N/A



12,000

N/A

—





















2,587,509













1,966,853





917,378



2021 dispositions and sales of partial interest











3,598,772













$ 2,630,136 (7)



$ 1,118,868 (8)























































(1) For sales of partial interests; represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us. (2) We recapitalized these consolidated real estate joint ventures and sold: (i) a 35% interest in 409 and 499 Illinois Street and (ii) a 25.1% interest in 1500 Owens Street, resulting in an acquisition by the investor of a 75% ownership interest in each joint venture, including the interest held by our previous joint venture partners. (3) For each partial interest sale, we retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings. (4) We sold our 49.0% interest in Menlo Gateway, which represents our entire equity interest in the unconsolidated real estate joint venture. (5) Represents a sales price of $541.5 million less our share of the debt held by the unconsolidated real estate joint venture assumed by the buyer aggregating $143.6 million. (6) We sold our entire interest in this property and recognized the related gain in earnings, classified within gain (loss) on sales of real estate in our consolidated statements of operations. (7) Represents the highest total volume of dispositions in Company history, at a weighted-average capitalization rate (cash basis) of 4.1%. (8) We achieved a weighted-average value-creation margin of 75% on our completed dispositions and sales of partial interest.

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest (continued)

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Property

Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

RSF

Sales Price































Partial interest sale

Greater Boston

1Q22

TBD



TBD

$ 650,000 – $ 750,000

Other real estate dispositions and partial interest sales





1Q22

TBD



TBD

50,000 – 150,000

Other targeted real estate dispositions and partial interest sales



















600,000 – 1,200,000































2022 guidance range



















$ 1,300,000 – $ 2,100,000

































Guidance

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

The following guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 9 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Projected 2022 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to

Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted Earnings per share(1)

$2.65 to $2.85 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

5.65 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.04) Funds from operations per share(2)

$8.26 to $8.46 Midpoint

$8.36













Key Assumptions

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022

95.2%

95.8%

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Rental rate increases

30.0%

35.0%

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

18.0%

23.0%

Same property performance:









Net operating income increase

5.5%

7.5%

Net operating income increase (cash basis)

6.5%

8.5%

Straight-line rent revenue

$ 150

$ 160

General and administrative expenses

$ 168

$ 176

Capitalization of interest

$ 269

$ 279

Interest expense

$ 90

$ 100



























Key Credit Metrics

2022 Guidance Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q22 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q22 annualized

Greater than or equal to 5.1x







Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Certain Completed

Items Sources of capital:



















Net cash provided by operating activities after

dividends

$ 275

$ 325

$ 300





Incremental debt

1,375

1,025



1,200



Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales

(refer to page 7)

1,300

2,100



1,700





Common equity

2,250

3,250



2,750

$ 1,691

Total sources of capital

$ 5,200

$ 6,700

$ 5,950





Uses of capital:



















Construction

$ 2,700

$ 3,200

$ 2,950





Acquisitions (refer to page 5)

2,500

3,500



3,000

$ 1,220

Total uses of capital

$ 5,200

$ 6,700

$ 5,950





Incremental debt (included above):



















Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$ 1,200

$ 1,700

$ 1,450





Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper,

and other

175

(675)



(250)





Incremental debt

$ 1,375

$ 1,025

$ 1,200





























(1) Excludes unrealized gains or losses after December 31, 2021 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (2) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.





Earnings Call Information and About the Company

December 31, 2021

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 10161869.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: http://www.are.com/fs/2021q4.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Stephen A. Richardson, co-chief executive officer; Peter M. Moglia, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 322-2216; or Sara M. Kabakoff, vice president – communications, at (626) 578-0777.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $44.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 67.0 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 38.8 million RSF of operating properties and 4.8 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 14.7 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

***********

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2022 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2022 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation™, That's What's in Our DNA®, Labspace®, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Technology Center®, and Alexandria Innovation Center® are copyrights and trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20 Revenues:



























Income from rentals

$ 574,656

$ 546,527

$ 508,371

$ 478,695

$ 461,335

$ 2,108,249

$ 1,878,208 Other income

2,267

1,232

1,248

1,154

2,385

5,901

7,429 Total revenues

576,923

547,759

509,619

479,849

463,720

2,114,150

1,885,637





























Expenses:



























Rental operations

175,717

165,995

143,955

137,888

136,767

623,555

530,224 General and administrative

41,654

37,931

37,880

33,996

32,690

151,461

133,341 Interest

34,862

35,678

35,158

36,467

37,538

142,165

171,609 Depreciation and amortization

239,254

210,842

190,052

180,913

177,750

821,061

698,104 Impairment of real estate

—

42,620

4,926

5,129

25,177

52,675

48,078 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

67,253

7,898

67,253

60,668 Total expenses

491,487

493,066

411,971

461,646

417,820

1,858,170

1,642,024





























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

3,018

3,091

2,609

3,537

3,593

12,255

8,148 Investment (loss) income

(112,884)

67,084

304,263

1,014

255,137

259,477

421,321 Gain (loss) on sales of real estate

124,226 (1) (435)

—

2,779

152,503

126,570 (1) 154,089 Net income

99,796

124,433

404,520

25,533

457,133

654,282

827,171 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(24,901)

(21,286)

(19,436)

(17,412)

(15,649)

(83,035)

(56,212) Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

stockholders

74,895

103,147

385,084

8,121

441,484

571,247

770,959 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(2,098)

(1,883)

(4,521)

(2,014)

(5,561)

(7,848)

(10,168) Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common

stockholders

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 380,563

$ 6,107

$ 435,923

$ 563,399

$ 760,791





























Net income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

common stockholders:



























Basic

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.04

$ 3.26

$ 3.83

$ 6.03 Diluted

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.04

$ 3.26

$ 3.82

$ 6.01





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



























Basic

153,464

150,854

145,825

137,319

133,688

146,921

126,106 Diluted

154,307

151,561

146,058

137,688

133,827

147,460

126,490





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.15

$ 1.12

$ 1.12

$ 1.09

$ 1.09

$ 4.48

$ 4.24





(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021

(In thousands)



12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 24,980,669

$ 23,071,514

$ 21,692,385

$ 20,253,418

$ 18,092,372 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

38,483

321,737

323,622

325,928

332,349 Cash and cash equivalents

361,348

325,872

323,876

492,184

568,532 Restricted cash

53,879

42,182

33,697

42,219

29,173 Tenant receivables

7,379

7,749

6,710

7,556

7,333 Deferred rent

839,335

816,219

781,600

751,967

722,751 Deferred leasing costs

402,898

329,952

321,005

294,328

272,673 Investments

1,876,564

2,046,878

1,999,283

1,641,811

1,611,114 Other assets

1,658,818

1,596,615

1,536,672

1,424,935

1,191,581 Total assets

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718

$ 27,018,850

$ 25,234,346

$ 22,827,878





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 205,198

$ 198,758

$ 227,984

$ 229,406

$ 230,925 Unsecured senior notes payable

8,316,678

8,314,851

8,313,025

8,311,512

7,232,370 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

269,990

749,978

299,990

—

99,991 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

2,210,410

2,149,450

1,825,387

1,750,687

1,669,832 Dividends payable

183,847

173,560

170,647

160,779

150,982 Total liabilities

11,186,123

11,586,597

10,837,033

10,452,384

9,384,100





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,612

11,681

11,567

11,454

11,342





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,580

1,532

1,507

1,457

1,367 Additional paid-in capital

16,195,256

14,727,735

14,194,023

12,994,748

11,730,970 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,294)

(6,029)

(4,508)

(5,799)

(6,625) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

16,189,542

14,723,238

14,191,022

12,990,406

11,725,712 Noncontrolling interests

2,834,096

2,237,202

1,979,228

1,780,102

1,706,724 Total equity

19,023,638

16,960,440

16,170,250

14,770,508

13,432,436 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718

$ 27,018,850

$ 25,234,346

$ 22,827,878

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

December 31, 2021

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20 Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 380,563

$ 6,107

$ 435,923

$ 563,399

$ 760,791 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

234,979

205,436

186,498

177,720

173,392

804,633

684,682 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real

estate JVs

(21,265)

(17,871)

(16,301)

(15,443)

(15,032)

(70,880)

(61,933) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

3,058

3,465

4,135

3,076

2,976

13,734

11,413 (Gain) loss on sales of real estate

(124,226) (1) 435

—

(2,779)

(152,503)

(126,570) (1) (154,089) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

18,602

1,754

5,129

25,177

25,485

40,501 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

(1,472)

(2,191)

(201)

(420)

(6,315)

(7,018) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted(2)

165,343

309,859

554,458

173,609

469,513

1,203,486

1,274,347 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

139,716

14,432

(244,031)

46,251

(233,538)

(43,632)

(374,033) Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

(52,427)

(34,773)

(22,919)

—

(110,119)

— Impairment of non-real estate investments

—

—

—

—

—

—

24,482 Impairment of real estate

—

24,018

3,172

—

—

27,190

15,221 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

67,253

7,898

67,253

60,668 Termination fee

—

—

—

—

—

—

(86,179) Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

—

—

—

—

—

—

4,499 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,432)

149

3,428

(1,208)

2,774

710

4,790 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted, as adjusted

$ 303,627

$ 296,031

$ 282,254

$ 262,986

$ 246,647

$ 1,144,888

$ 923,795





(1) Includes $101.1 million related to the sale of our entire 49.0% interest in the unconsolidated real estate joint venture at Menlo Gateway. (2) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20 Net income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.04

$ 3.26

$ 3.82

$ 6.01 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.40

1.26

1.19

1.20

1.21

5.07

5.01 (Gain) loss on sales of real estate

(0.80)

—

—

(0.02)

(1.14)

(0.86)

(1.22) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

0.12

0.01

0.04

0.19

0.17

0.32 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

—

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.05) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted

1.07

2.04

3.80

1.26

3.51

8.16

10.07 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

0.91

0.10

(1.67)

0.34

(1.75)

(0.30)

(2.96) Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

(0.35)

(0.24)

(0.17)

—

(0.75)

— Impairment of non-real estate investments

—

—

—

—

—

—

0.19 Impairment of real estate

—

0.16

0.02

—

—

0.18

0.12 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

0.49

0.06

0.46

0.48 Termination fee

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.68) Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

—

—

—

—

—

—

0.04 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

—

0.02

(0.01)

0.02

0.01

0.04 Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 1.97

$ 1.95

$ 1.93

$ 1.91

$ 1.84

$ 7.76

$ 7.30





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted

154,307

151,561

146,058

137,688

133,827

147,460

126,490































View original content:

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.