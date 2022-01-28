Touchstone Bankshares Reports 2021 Financial Results

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.9 million and $687 thousand for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021, respectively. For 2021, earnings per common share was $1.17 on a basic and diluted basis. This compares to $2.3 million of net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020, or $0.69 and $0.68 of earnings per common share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively. Return on average assets were 0.68% and 0.45% for years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively. Return on average common equity for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were 7.67% and 4.65%, respectively.
Basic and diluted earnings per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $0.21 while return on average assets was 0.46% and return on average common equity was 5.29%. By comparison, the Company's net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $826 thousand and basic and diluted earnings per common share was $0.25. The return on average assets was 0.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
James Black, President and CEO stated "Our results and momentum are clearly attributable to a dedicated team focused on delivering excellent customer service and building the future of Touchstone Bank. Despite various one-time earnings adjustments, the company posted solid fourth quarter and year-to-date results. We experienced exceptional loan growth during the fourth quarter and expect double-digit loan growth for 2022. With expectations and planned growth continuing, we recently announced a $10.0 million subordinated debt raise to support our initiatives. Although the debt cost will add earnings pressure in the near term, effective capital deployment should enhance shareholder value."
Earnings
Year-over-Year Twelve Months
Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $3.9 million, or $1.17 per basic and diluted common share. This is an increase of $1.6 million, or 71.3%, when compared with net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $0.69 basic and $0.68 diluted earnings per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Net interest income for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, was $18.8 million and $17.9 million, respectively. The increase in net interest income in 2021 was mainly due to fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). In 2021, the Company realized $1.6 million in PPP fee income versus $786 thousand in 2020. This represents an increase of $855 thousand, or 108.8%. The net interest margin fell 34 basis points from 3.86% in 2020 to 3.52% for 2021. This decline was due to several factors including the unfavorable repricing of interest sensitive assets outpacing the favorable repricing of interest-bearing liability costs as well as the lower-yielding, highly liquid balance sheet due to the increase in deposits.
The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses in 2021. Comparatively, the Company recorded a $2.25 million of provision for loan losses in 2020 as reserves were added as a proactive measure because the credit impact from the COVID-19 pandemic was unknown.
Noninterest income totaled $3.9 million for the year ended December 2021, an increase of $979 thousand, or 33.9%, when compared to the $2.9 million recorded in 2020.
The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest income for the years ended December 30, 2021, and 2020:
For the year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change $
Change %
(dollars in thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 1,872
$ 1,611
$ 261
16.2%
Secondary market origination fees
224
272
(48)
-17.6%
Bank-owned life insurance
234
232
2
0.9%
Gain on security sales
218
113
105
92.9%
Gain on security fixed assets
320
-
320
0.0%
Other operating income
995
656
339
51.7%
Total
$ 3,863
$ 2,884
$ 979
33.9%
Notable variances for the noninterest income table above:
- The increase in service charges on deposit accounts year-over-year was mainly due to an increase in ATM and debit card interchange fees and an increase in volume of overdraft fees.
- The Company began seeing an increase in secondary market origination fees in the second quarter of 2020 due to the 150-basis point drop in federal interest rates in the latter part of the first quarter of 2020 which spurred home refinancing and purchases.
- In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company executed a sale-leaseback on its corporate headquarters building. The company recognized a $320 thousand gain on the sale and entered into a five-year lease with an option to renew after the initial five years.
- The increase in other operating income was mainly due to increases in income from other investments.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense was $17.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 12.4% when compared to the $15.8 million of noninterest expense recorded in 2020. The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest expense for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020:
For the year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change $
Change %
(dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 8,591
$ 8,209
$ 382
4.7%
Occupancy expense
1,072
1,074
(2)
-0.2%
Furniture and equipment expense
1,164
1,160
4
0.3%
Data processing
1,152
927
225
24.3%
Telecommunications
841
746
95
12.7%
Legal and professional fees
716
628
88
14.0%
OREO losses and related expenses
2
23
(21)
-91.3%
FDIC assessments
186
188
(2)
-1.1%
Other noninterest expenses
4,003
2,812
1,191
42.4%
Total
$ 17,727
$ 15,767
$ 1,960
12.4%
Notable variances for the noninterest expense table above:
- The increase in salaries and employee benefits for 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 was mainly due to added staff. Also, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Management halted its accrual for bonuses in 2020, but not for 2021.
- The increase in data processing expense in 2021 when compared to 2020 was mainly due to the use of additional credits provided by the Company's core provider in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company renegotiated its contract with the core provider and expects to see a reduction of data processing expenses going forward.
- The increase in telecommunications was mostly due to a one-time fee paid in relation to a project completed in 2021.
- Legal and professional fees were higher in 2021, when compared to the same period in 2020, mainly due to paying outsourced credit analysis assistance as well recruiter fees.
- Other noninterest expenses was up in 2021 when compared to 2020 as the Company recorded a one-time expense of $530 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to a 2017 IRS penalty stemming from the failure to timely and correctly file various informational returns. The Company has filed an administrative appeal requesting abatement for reasonable cause. Other factors driving the year-over-year increase include a $103 thousand penalty associated with the early payoff of the $3 million FHLB note, a one-time settlement of $99 thousand on a deposit-related fraud case, higher internet banking fees due to higher internet banking usage, and several other elevated expense categories.
Year-over-Year Fourth Quarter
Net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $687 thousand, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share. This is a decrease of $139 thousand, or 16.8%, when compared with net income available to common shareholders of $826 thousand, or $0.25 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the same period in 2020. The Company recorded a $750 thousand provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus no provision for loan losses recorded in the same period in 2021. As discussed above, the Company recorded a one-time expense of $530 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to a 2017 IRS penalty.
Net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, was $4.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. The net interest margin fell 50 basis points from 3.81% in 2020 to 3.31% for 2021 for the same factors as discussed above in the Year-over-Year Twelve Months section.
Noninterest income totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $473 thousand, or 62.5%, when compared to the same period in 2020.
The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020:
For the three months ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change $
Change %
(dollars in thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 601
$ 423
$ 178
42.1%
Secondary market origination fees
58
51
7
13.7%
Bank-owned life insurance
75
57
18
31.6%
Gain on security sales
6
-
6
100.0%
Gain on sale of fixed assets
320
-
320
100.0%
Other operating income
170
226
(56)
-24.8%
Total
$ 1,230
$ 757
$ 473
62.5%
Notable variances for the noninterest income table above:
- The increase in service charges on deposit accounts was mainly due to an increase in ATM and debit card interchange fees and increase in volume of overdraft fees.
- In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company executed a sale-leaseback on its corporate headquarters building. The company recognized a $320 thousand gain on the sale and entered into a five-year lease with an option to renew after the initial five years.
- The decrease in other operating income was mainly due to declines in income from other investments.
The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, and 2020:
For the three months ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change $
Change %
(dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 2,222
$ 1,848
$ 374
20.2%
Occupancy expense
264
265
(1)
-0.4%
Furniture and equipment expense
287
309
(22)
-7.1%
Data processing
361
215
146
67.9%
Telecommunications
227
189
38
20.1%
Legal and professional fees
41
184
(143)
-77.7%
OREO losses and related expenses
-
1
(1)
-100.0%
FDIC assessments
48
54
(6)
-11.1%
Other noninterest expenses
1,474
585
889
152.0%
Total
$ 4,924
$ 3,650
$ 1,274
34.9%
Notable variances for the noninterest expense table above:
- The increase in salaries and employee benefits for 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 is mainly due to added staff as well as management halted its accrual for bonuses in 2020, but not for 2021.
- The increase in data processing expense in 2021 when compared to the same periods in 2020 was mainly due to the use of additional credits provided by the Company's core provider in 2020. See above discussion on data processing expense.
- The increase in telecommunications in 2021 versus 2020 was due to the Bank switching over its services and temporarily paying for two vendors. However, this switch should reduce telecommunication costs going forward.
- Legal and professional fees are lower for the three months ended December 31, 2021, when compared to the same periods in 2020, respectively, due to legal fees paid in connection with forming the bank holding company in the latter part of 2020.
- See discussion in Year-over-Year Twelve Months section above for other noninterest expense variances.
Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2021, total assets were $581.1 million, compared to $532.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $48.4 million, or 9.1% as the Bank experienced a spike in deposits in 2021 which was used mainly to fund loan growth on the asset side of the balance sheet.
Total loans were $402.9 million at December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $39.9 million, or 11.0% during the year. Total loans increased $25.9 million, or 6.9%, during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the Bank has a healthy pipeline entering into 2022. The Bank made $32.6 million in PPP loans in 2020 and $29.9 million in 2021. Total PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, were $8.5 million. Loans, net of PPP loans grew $50.7 million, or 14.8% during 2021, with $32.1 million of that growth coming in the fourth quarter.
On the liability side of the balance sheet, deposits totaled $517.4 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $445.8 million at December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $71.6 million or 16.1%.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank prepaid its outstanding $3.0 million FHLB note. The Bank had no outstanding FHLB borrowings at December 31, 2021. This compares to $21.0 million of FHLB borrowings at December 31, 2020.
In August of 2020, the Company issued $8 million of subordinated debt with a 10-year maturity and an initial 6.00% coupon. In February of 2021, the Company redeemed the $3.5 million of legacy subordinated debt issued in February of 2016. Those notes carried a 7% coupon. Subordinated debt totaled $7.8 million at December 31, 2021.
In January of 2022, the Company issued an additional $10.0 million of subordinated debt. These notes have a maturity date of January 30, 2032, and carried an initial coupon of 4%.
Shareholders' Equity totaled $50.4 million at December 31, 2021. The Company initiated a stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2021 in which 76,306 shares had been repurchased as of December 31, 2021. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 9.18% at December 31, 2021, and remains well capitalized as defined by regulatory guidelines.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021, was $4.4 million, or 1.09%, of total loans. Loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing were $127 thousand at December 31, 2021, while nonaccrual loans, excluding purchased credit impaired loans, totaled $253 thousand. The Bank believes the current level of allowance for loan loss reserves are adequate to cover anticipated losses as credit metrics remain stable.
About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. The majority of the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Selected Operating Data:
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Net interest income
$ 4,674
$ 5,009
$ 4,772
$ 4,348
$ 4,647
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
750
Noninterest income
1,230
772
990
871
757
Noninterest expense
4,924
4,300
4,409
4,094
3,650
Income before income tax
980
1,481
1,353
1,125
1,004
Income tax expense
284
279
253
206
170
Net income
696
1,202
1,100
919
834
Less: Preferred dividends
9
-
-
-
8
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 687
$ 1,202
$ 1,100
$ 919
$ 826
Income per share available to common shareholders:
Basic
$ 0.21
$ 0.36
$ 0.33
$ 0.28
$ 0.25
Diluted
$ 0.21
$ 0.36
$ 0.33
$ 0.27
$ 0.25
Average common shares outstanding, basic
3,298,688
3,336,504
3,336,504
3,334,632
3,327,114
Average common shares outstanding, diluted
3,327,836
3,365,652
3,365,652
3,363,780
3,356,262
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Net interest income
$ 18,803
$ 17,857
Provision for loan losses
-
2,250
Noninterest income
3,863
2,884
Noninterest expense
17,727
15,767
Income before income tax
4,939
2,724
Income tax expense
1,022
435
Net income
3,917
2,289
Less: Preferred dividends
9
8
Net income available to common
shareholders
$ 3,908
$ 2,281
Income per share available to common shareholders:
Basic
$ 1.17
$ 0.69
Diluted
$ 1.17
$ 0.68
Average common shares outstanding, basic
3,326,511
3,326,507
Average common shares outstanding, diluted
3,355,659
3,355,786
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (continued)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Data:
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total assets
$ 581,136
$ 586,843
$ 563,828
$ 568,881
$ 532,732
Total loans
402,910
377,015
383,981
377,172
363,029
Allowance for loan losses
(4,375)
(4,445)
(4,440)
(4,386)
(4,357)
Core deposit intangible
815
882
953
1,026
1,102
Deposits
517,396
521,104
498,682
489,465
445,774
Borrowings
-
3,000
3,000
18,000
21,000
Subordinated debt
7,825
7,813
7,801
7,788
11,282
Preferred stock
58
58
58
58
58
Shareholders' equity
50,365
51,921
51,339
49,750
50,124
Book value per common share
$ 15.41
$ 15.54
$ 15.37
$ 14.89
$ 15.01
Tangible book value per common share
$ 15.16
$ 15.28
$ 15.08
$ 14.59
$ 14.68
Total common shares outstanding
3,265,615
3,336,504
3,336,504
3,336,504
3,334,445
Total preferred shares outstanding
29,148
29,148
29,148
29,148
29,148
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Performance Ratios:
(QTD annualized)
(QTD annualized)
(QTD annualized)
(QTD annualized)
(QTD annualized)
Return on average assets
0.46%
0.82%
0.77%
0.69%
0.63%
Return on average common equity
5.29%
9.19%
8.72%
7.47%
6.63%
Net interest margin
3.31%
3.68%
3.60%
3.50%
3.81%
Overhead efficiency (non-GAAP)
78.67%
74.37%
79.30%
78.60%
67.55%
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Performance Ratios:
Year To Date
Year To Date
Return on average assets
0.68%
0.45%
Return on average common equity
7.67%
4.65%
Net interest margin
3.52%
3.86%
Overhead efficiency (non-GAAP)
77.71%
76.43%
December 31,
September 30,
June 30
March 31,
December 31,
Asset Quality Data:
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Allowance for loan losses
$ 4,375
$ 4,445
$ 4,440
$ 4,386
$ 4,357
Nonperforming loans (excluding PCI loans)
253
1,259
1,738
2,051
2,393
Other real estate owned, net of allowance
-
-
22
22
22
Nonperforming assets
253
1,259
1,760
2,073
2,415
Net charge-offs (recoveries), QTD
70
(5)
(54)
(29)
68
Asset Quality Ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.09%
1.18%
1.16%
1.16%
1.20%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.06%
0.33%
0.45%
0.54%
0.66%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04%
0.21%
0.31%
0.36%
0.49%
YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized
0.05%
(0.01%)
(0.06%)
(0.03%)
0.07%
Community Bank Leverage Ratio
9.18%
9.37%
9.37%
9.60%
9.63%
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.