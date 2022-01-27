Sunday Scaries Named Best CBD Gummies of 2022 on Medium.com

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, one of Medium.com's top professional natural wellness journalist, Marjorie Hope Rothstein, released her annual roundup of the top CBD gummies on the market . Her list, in which San Diego-based CBD company Sunday Scaries received the top honors, marks the latest editorial accolade for the hemp gummy brand that has been a category favorite since 2017.

25 Year Natural Wellness Expert Marjorie Hope Rothstein (PRNewswire)

Medium's Top Natural Wellness Journalist Announces Top 5 CBD Gummies

Ms. Rothstein's exhaustive list aims to provide a clear guide for consumers by providing a definitive ranking of CBD gummy brands based on 10 individual ranking categories including: effectiveness, taste, potency, quality assurance, and customer service. As the CBD gummy market has heated up exponentially and become more competitive over the last several years, brands are in a race to provide the most effective, most natural version of the popular lifestyle product as possible. In the end, Rothstein leaned on her years of experience developing a holistic health and wellness philosophy to determine Sunday Scaries' product as best-in-class -- but highlighted the noted virtues of other worthy brands such as Penguin CBD & Batch CBD as well.

Of the award-winning distinction, Sunday Scaries co-founder Beau Schmitt said, "Our team appreciates the journalistic angle Marjorie brought to her significant evaluation. We were thrilled to wake up to the news about this honor, and we're just going to continue doing more of what we've done so far that got us recognized like this."

About Marjorie Hope Rothstein: For over 25 years, Marjorie Hope Rothstein has been a LifeStylist and wellness journalist who has synthesized her professional training into a unique niche, The Fine Art of Living Well. As a columnist for publications including HuffPost, ThriveGlobal, Medium, Longevity, Malibu Magazine, PeterGreenberg and many others, she has explored, researched, discovered, and refined her search for the ultimate wellness lifestyle.For more information visit Marjorie's wellness lifestyle/travel blog the5starlife.com .

About Sunday Scaries: Sunday Scaries is a cutting-edge lifestyle brand and community widely known for their high-quality, non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) products, including their best-selling CBD Gummies, CBD Candy, and CBD Tincture, each scientifically formulated to help calm your mind so you can stay chill and focused on the important things in life. Sunday Scaries was founded by business partners Beau Schmitt and Mike Sill, whose mission was to build a community and provide efficacious products that allow people to enjoy their awesome lifestyle without the lingering feeling of doom that follows. Sunday Scaries products have been featured in Forbes, Allure, Refinery29, Men's Health, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, and Rollingstone, among many other publications. For more information visit sundayscaries.com and @sundayscaries .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medium.com