ProLogium and Mercedes-Benz entered into a technology cooperation agreement to develop solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles

ProLogium and Mercedes-Benz deepen technology development cooperation for solid-state battery cells

Mercedes-Benz to make high double-digit million EUR investment in ProLogium

Mercedes-Benz to take a seat on ProLogium's board of directors

TAIPEI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium, a leader in solid-state batteries, and Mercedes-Benz have signed a technology cooperation agreement to develop next-generation battery cells. The first Mercedes-Benz test vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries co-developed with ProLogium are expected to be introduced in the coming years. The companies also agreed on milestones that would enable integration of the solid-state battery technology into a range of passenger vehicles in the second half of the decade.

ProLogium focuses on the development of next-generation batteries, including solid-state battery with silicon anode, lithium metal anode and bipolar technology. Since its origins, ProLogium has engaged on a technology path with safety, performance, and scalability in mind, and has planned a technology development roadmap that spans across the next generations of battery technology. Armed with 15 solid years of R&D and manufacturing experience, ProLogium's technology will be a strong force to contribute to the acceleration of global energy transition.

Mercedes-Benz plans to go all electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow. With its solid-state battery R&D and manufacturing know-how, ProLogium is a strong partner for Mercedes-Benz to maintain its role as a leader in battery technology.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement, said, "We believe that range and efficiency are the new industry benchmarks for electric cars. Solid-state technology helps to cut down battery size and weight. This is why we are partnering with companies like ProLogium to ensure that Mercedes-Benz continues to break new ground in the automotive sector – for the benefit of our customers."

"We have been working with Mercedes-Benz on the testing of our EV battery cells since 2016 and are excited to strengthen and expand our partnership," said Vincent Yang, CEO and Founder of ProLogium. "We expect to work with Mercedes-Benz to demonstrate the effective application of our safe, high-performance solid-state battery cells to meet the Mercedes-Benz top quality standards. At ProLogium, we believe that innovative technology must be backed by the scalability of production. We look forward to ramping up our new plant by the end of 2022 and working with our customers toward successful mass production."

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz will take a seat on the ProLogium board of directors. The investment by Mercedes-Benz will be used to support the development of the technology and ProLogium's plan of establishing production capacity in Europe.

About Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has set the course for CO2 neutrality: With its strategic step from "Electric First" to "Electric Only", the company is accelerating its transformation into an all-electric future. By continuously integrating the most advanced battery cell technology in cars and vans, Mercedes-Benz aims to increase range during the production lifecycle of a model. When it comes to solid-state technology, Mercedes-Benz is working with partners to develop batteries with even higher energy density and safety. Further information can be found here.

About ProLogium

ProLogium is a global leader in innovative next generation battery technologies for vehicle, consumer, and industrial applications. Founded in 2006, ProLogium is the first battery company in the world to mass-produce solid-state lithium ceramic batteries. Its proprietary technologies cover over 480 (applied or awarded) patents worldwide. ProLogium's automated pilot production line has provided nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to global car manufacturers for testing and module development. By the end of 2022, ProLogium will complete the establishment of a GWh plant, followed by capacity expansion plans in major markets worldwide. Further information can be found here.

