WORLD OF FOOTBALL - THE FIRST NFT WHERE HOLDERS BECOME AN EXCLUSIVE MEMBER OF A PROFESSIONAL SOCCER CLUB

3D ART OF 'TEAM CAPTAINS' TO MINT IN FEBRUARY

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Starting a professional football (soccer) club from the ground up is dream for millions of fans around the world, and with World of Football's (WoF) NFT it can soon be a reality. NFT holders will not only benefit from owning this unique digital investment, but WoF has created a strategic plan to purchase a real-world professional club.

WoF is the brainchild of Cisco Terreros, Co-Founder of Felkrem Sports Marketing and DOXXED Media, and a lifelong football fan. "Ultimately, our goal is to create the world's largest community of football and blockchain enthusiasts," explains Terreros, whose strategy also includes buying land in the Metaverse to create a first-of-its-kind virtual stadium and build a full pitch for the refugee children of the Upper Nile Sports Academy in South Sudan to give back.

"This NFT is more than a digital asset, it will bring together fans of the world's greatest sport in a way that has never been done before," he explains. "We're going to bring football club ownership back to the way it was intended to be – owned by a community." As of January 16, WoF had been in talks with four potential franchises and leagues for purchase.

Each uniquely generated Team Captain NFT (with a variation of over 2 trillion trait combinations) will mint in mid to late February. Once purchased, a percentage of every mint will be transferred to a unique wallet, which is connected to the WoF smart contract. Holders will also have access to the WoF Discord server, have voting rights in club-related decision making, access special member gifts and discounts, attend events, and gain access to the Metaverse stadium.

The complete WoF road map and list of benefits can be found at www.worldoffootball.io and can be found on Discord at https://discord.gg/nUWHNMnE

