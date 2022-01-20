SOO HONG JOINS SUNBIT AS FIRST CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbit , the preferred buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, announced the appointment of Soo Hong as Sunbit's Chief People Officer (CPO), effective immediately.

With Sunbit poised to grow exponentially, Soo's appointment comes at an apt time.

Soo, who led the People and Talent organizations at National Veterinary Associates, WeWork, and Tinder during periods of transformative growth, has overseen organizational expansion at scale, supporting company growth from hundreds to tens of thousands of employees.

"We're bringing something special to life, but we need to grow our team in order to reach as many Americans as possible," said Arad Levertov, CEO and co-founder of Sunbit. "When I met Soo, I knew that she had what it takes to take our organization to the next level. Everything we do is in service to improving the lives of our team, our merchants, and our customers. Soo's service-oriented leadership philosophy aligns with our team's approach. I know that with Soo's help, we're going to be able to positively impact people's lives at scale."

Soo has been recognized nationally for her innovative work, being named one of Hot Topic's Tech HR100. She received the Tri-State National Diversity Council's Most Influential Woman of the Year award in 2016 for her work supporting diversity and women's leadership in the workplace and is a member of the National Human Resources Academy's Class of 2016. Most recently, her organizations have been recognized by Forbes as Best Mid-Sized Employer (2018) and Best Employers for Diversity (2019).

"I am in awe of Sunbit's employees and merchant partners who are so committed to inclusion, learning, and delivering value to our customers," said Soo Hong, CPO, Sunbit. "I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to work with the team to ensure that Sunbit has the right people working on the right things at the right time so that everyone can succeed. From identifying and supporting great people to join us, to building a talent engine that develops team members who consistently innovate and positively impact our world, we will ensure that Sunbit works for everyone, everywhere – including its employees."

ABOUT SUNBIT

Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology for everyday needs and services. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair, and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Our technology is offered in-store and online at more than 10,000 locations, including one in three auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. All loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.

