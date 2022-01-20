Solenis Announces Global Diversity Scholarship

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, has launched the Global Diversity Scholarship as one element of a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy.

Scholarship provides funding, mentorship and paid work experience to help build stronger pipeline of diverse employees.

The scholarship program will help Solenis attract and retain diverse talent, an important driver of business performance. Solenis knows that a workforce representing a range of experiences, perspectives and voices benefits the company by creating a richer forum for cultivating ideas and solutions.

While Solenis believes that diversity is important to maintain its competitive advantage, it also acknowledges that diverse leaders play a critical role in maintaining a diverse workforce. The company has therefore committed to a vision of doubling the diverse population of its total global workforce, including leadership, by the end of 2030.

The Global Diversity Scholarship is one component of the company's multipronged strategic approach to achieving this vision. In total, Solenis will offer scholarships to 20 chemical and mechanical engineering students in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and China. In addition to educational funding, the students will receive career counseling, mentorship and paid work experience at Solenis. As interns, the students will rotate through different roles in Solenis' Commercial, R&D, Supply Chain and Customer Service organizations. Candidates who align well with internal roles will receive offers to join Solenis as full-time employees.

Christy Notigan, Vice President, Global Talent Management and Diversity and Inclusion, noted that the scholarship program represents the company's desire to not just attract diverse talent but to build a stronger pipeline of diverse employees through development and training. "Providing these talented students with a variety of experiences, pairing them with mentors and helping them achieve success ultimately translates to a healthier and more competitive company, one that is better equipped to serve its customers."

