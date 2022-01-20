Nayax Provides Preliminary KPI Data, Plans to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 9, 2022

Conference Call to be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Details of the call can be found below.

"We are happy to report outstanding fourth quarter results as the Nayax team continued to execute on our key initiatives and growth strategy," commented Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "As global trends support the shift to unattended and cashless payment systems, we have leveraged our leadership position in this market and with our customer-centric approach, we consistently invest in our complete, end-to-end digital solutions which continue to add significant value to our customers," Nechmad concluded.

Revenue for Q4 2021 is expected to be between $33.5 million and $34.5 million , an increase of more than 35% over Q4 2020. For all related revenue calculations, the mid-point was taken, for Q4 revenue, at $34 million .



Year 2021 Year 2020 YoY/ %

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 QoQ/ %

Q4 2021 Q3 2021 QoQ/ % Recurring Revenue ($M) (*) $71 $44 $27 / 61%

$21 $13 $8 / 62%

$21 $20 $1 / 5% POS Devices Revenue ($M) $48 $35 $13 / 37%

$13 $12 $1 / 8%

$13 $11 $2 / 18% Total Revenue ($M) $119 $79 $40 / 51%

$34 (**) $25 $9 / 36%

$34 (**) $31 $3 / 10%

(*) Recurring Revenue is comprised of SaaS revenue and payment processing fees.

(**) For all related revenue calculation, mid-point was taken for Q4 revenue, at $34M.

Number of Managed and Connected Devices was approximately 510,000, an increase of approximately 39% over Q4 2020.



As of Dec 31,

2021 As of Dec 31,

2020 YoY/ %

As of Dec 31,

2021 As of Sep 30,

2021 QoQ/ % # Of Managed

and Connected

Devices 510,000 366,000 144,000 / 39%

510,000 461,000 49,000 / 11%

Number of Customers grew to approximately 30,000, an increase of 58% over Q4 2020.



As of Dec 31,

2021 As of Dec 31,

2020 YoY/ %

As of Dec 31,

2021 As of Sep 30,

2021 QoQ/ % # Of Customers 30,000 19,000 11,000 / 58%

30,000 27,000 3,000 / 11%

Number of Processed Transactions during Q4 2021 was 247 million, an increase of approximately 85% over Q4 2020.



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 QoQ/ %

Q4 2021 Q3 2021 QoQ/ % Processed Transactions

Volume (M) 247M 134M 113M / 84%

247M 218M 29M / 13%

Conference Call

Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to review the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on March 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9212373

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-5413

AUSTRALIA TOLL-FREE: 1-800-822-994

WEBCAST LINK: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mBIC3N90

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163421/f110be4830. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast from a link on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from March 9, 2022, to March 23, 2022. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 1339028

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below.

An archived and live media frame will also be available for 90 days on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 500 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

ir@nayax.com

Tel: +1-917-6078654

