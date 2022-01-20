M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $3.52 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $458 million in the recent quarter, $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $495 million in the third 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, compared with 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "Despite last year's challenging environment, M&T realized significant increases in both diluted earnings per share and net income. These results reflect our prudent credit underwriting, improved economic conditions and growth in noninterest income. Our capital position remains very strong. During the year we saw our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increase to 11.4% from 10.0% at the end of 2020. Looking forward, we stand ready to complete our acquisition of People's United and to strategically deploy our excess liquidity and capital as we manage through a likely period of rising interest rates and elevated inflation."

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Net income

$ 458



$ 471



$ 495





-3 %



-8 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 434



$ 452



$ 476





-4 %



-9 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.37



$ 3.52



$ 3.69





-4 %



-9 % Annualized return on average assets



1.15 %



1.30 %



1.28 %















Annualized return on average common equity



10.91 %



12.07 %



12.16 %

















For the year ended December 31, 2021 diluted earnings per common share were $13.80 , up 39% from $9.94 in 2020. GAAP-basis net income in 2021 totaled $1.86 billion , improved significantly from $1.35 billion in 2020. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2021 was 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, and 1.00% and 8.72%, respectively, in 2020. Merger-related expenses in 2021 were $44 million ( $34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share). There were no merger-related expenses in 2020.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.50 in the final quarter of 2021, compared with $3.54 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.76 in the third quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $475 million in the recent quarter, $473 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $504 million in 2021's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2020 and 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $14.11 and $10.02 , respectively. Net operating income in 2021 was $1.90 billion , compared with $1.36 billion in 2020. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021 and 1.04% and 12.79%, respectively, in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $937 million in the recent quarter, down from $993 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $971 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances and a reduced net interest margin. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the recent quarter, compared with $98.7 billion and 3.00%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $95.3 billion and 2.74%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Outstanding loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") averaged $1.65 billion in 2021's fourth quarter, compared with $6.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.26 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $41 million in the recent quarter, compared with $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $71 million in the third quarter of 2021. Taxable equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2021 was $3.84 billion and in 2020 was $3.88 billion. Average loans outstanding were $96.6 billion in each of 2021 and 2020, but the net interest margin declined to 2.76% in 2021 from 3.16% in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Average earning assets

$ 144,420



$ 131,916



$ 140,420





9 %



3 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 937



$ 993



$ 971





-6 %



-3 % Net interest margin



2.58 %



3.00 %



2.74 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . Reflecting improvements in economic conditions and the credit environment, recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $15 million and $20 million were recorded in the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively, compared with a provision of $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. A recapture of $75 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $800 million of provision for credit losses in 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $31 million during the recent quarter, compared with $97 million in the final quarter of 2020 and $40 million in the third quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .13% and .39% in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .17% in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2021 and 2020 aggregated $192 million and $247 million, respectively, representing .20% and .26%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021, up from $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020 , but down from $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021 . As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.22%, 1.92% and 2.40% at December 31, 2021 , December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 , respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at December 31, 2021, $35 million a year earlier and $25 million at September 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020 and $1.52 billion or 1.62% at September 30, 2021. The allowance at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 represented 1.60%, 1.86%, and 1.66%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,060



$ 1,893



$ 2,242





9 %



-8 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 24



$ 35



$ 25





-31 %



-4 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,084



$ 1,928



$ 2,267





8 %



-8 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 963



$ 859



$ 1,026





12 %



-6 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.22 %



1.92 %



2.40 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,469



$ 1,736



$ 1,515





-15 %



-3 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.58 %



1.76 %



1.62 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ (15)



$ 75



$ (20)





-120 %



-25 % Net charge-offs

$ 31



$ 97



$ 40





-68 %



-23 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.13 %



.39 %



.17 %























































(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income was $579 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $551 million in the year-earlier quarter and $569 million in the third quarter of 2021. As compared with the final quarter of 2020, the increased level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income. The final quarter of 2021 and 2020 each reflected a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"). Compared with the third quarter of 2021, higher noninterest income in the recent quarter reflected the distribution from BLG and increased trust income, offset by lower mortgage banking revenues that reflect M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. No distributions from BLG were received in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 139



$ 140



$ 160





-1 %



-13 % Service charges on deposit accounts



105





96





105





10 %



—

Trust income



169





151





157





12 %



8 % Brokerage services income



19





12





20





55 %



-8 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6





7





6





-16 %



8 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



2





2





—





-12 %



—

Other revenues from operations



139





143





121





-3 %



15 % Total

$ 579



$ 551



$ 569





5 %



2 %

Noninterest income rose to $2.17 billion in 2021 from $2.09 billion in 2020. The increase resulted from a $43 million , or 7%, increase in trust income and higher service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income, partially offset by lower trading account and foreign exchange gains.

Noninterest expense totaled $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $845 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $899 million in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $904 million in the recent quarter, $842 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $888 million in 2021's third quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the third quarter of 2021, the greater level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher advertising and marketing costs, increased salaries and employee benefits, and a rise in outside data processing and software.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 515



$ 476



$ 510





8 %



1 % Equipment and net occupancy



83





84





81





-2 %



2 % Outside data processing and software



79





68





73





16 %



8 % FDIC assessments



19





15





19





24 %



—

Advertising and marketing



21





18





15





19 %



40 % Printing, postage and supplies



8





9





8





-2 %



3 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2





3





3





-38 %



-29 % Other costs of operations



201





172





190





17 %



5 % Total

$ 928



$ 845



$ 899





10 %



3 %











































For the year ended December 31, 2021 , noninterest expense was $3.61 billion compared with $3.39 billion in 2020. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $3.56 billion in 2021 and $3.37 billion in 2020. As compared with the prior year, salaries and employee benefits (predominantly incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services were higher in 2021.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 54.6% in the year-earlier quarter and 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 59.0%, compared with 56.3% in 2020.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $155.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $142.6 billion and $151.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with December 31, 2020 reflects a $4.1 billion decline in commercial loans resulting from reduced balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits were $131.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020 and $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021. The higher amount of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with December 31, 2020 resulted from increased non-interest bearing deposits.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion , or 11.54% of total assets at December 31, 2021, $16.2 billion , or 11.35% at December 31, 2020 and $17.5 billion , or 11.54% at September 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.2 billion , or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021, compared with $14.9 billion , or $116.39 per share, a year-earlier and $15.8 billion , or $122.60 per share, at September 30, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.80 at December 31, 2021, $80.52 at December 31, 2020 and $86.88 at September 30, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.4% at December 31, 2021, up from 11.1% three months earlier and 10.0% at December 31, 2020 .

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 518-6930. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9797. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ421. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 27, 2022 by calling (800) 934-2127, or (402) 220-1139 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are . We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital.

In October 2021 M&T announced its Community Growth Plan, to provide $43 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to create greater economic opportunity for low-to-moderate income families and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color. The bank's five-year Community Growth Plan has been developed in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition in conjunction with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. and will become operational shortly after closing of the transaction.

In keeping with its community-focused approach to banking, M&T announced an expansion of the services it provides to communities with high concentrations of ethnic and racial diversity by designating an additional 99 bank branches as multicultural centers, bringing the total to 118 such centers. Located in cities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, the centers will offer banking and other financial services in customers' preferred languages and employ bankers from the community who understand the cultural nuances of the individuals and neighborhoods they serve.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United.

Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights





Three months ended











Year ended













December 31











December 31









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Performance















































Net income

$ 457,968





471,140





-3 %

$ 1,858,746





1,353,152





37 % Net income available to common shareholders



434,171





451,869





-4 %



1,776,987





1,279,068





39 % Per common share:















































Basic earnings

$ 3.37





3.52





-4 %

$ 13.81





9.94





39 % Diluted earnings



3.37





3.52





-4 %



13.80





9.94





39 % Cash dividends

$ 1.20





1.10





9 %

$ 4.50





4.40





2 % Common shares outstanding:















































Average - diluted (1)



128,888





128,379





—





128,812





128,704





—

Period end (2)



128,705





128,333



—





128,705





128,333



—

Return on (annualized):















































Average total assets



1.15 %



1.30 %











1.22 %



1.00 %







Average common shareholders' equity



10.91 %



12.07 %











11.54 %



8.72 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 937,356





993,252





-6 %

$ 3,839,509





3,883,605





-1 % Yield on average earning assets



2.64 %



3.15 %











2.84 %



3.43 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.12 %



.25 %











.14 %



.43 %







Net interest spread



2.52 %



2.90 %











2.70 %



3.00 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.10 %











.06 %



.16 %







Net interest margin



2.58 %



3.00 %











2.76 %



3.16 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.13 %



.39 %











.20 %



.26 %







Net operating results (3)















































Net operating income

$ 475,477





473,453



—



$ 1,899,838





1,364,145





39 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.50





3.54





-1 %



14.11





10.02





41 % Return on (annualized):















































Average tangible assets



1.23 %



1.35 %











1.28 %



1.04 %







Average tangible common equity



15.98 %



17.53 %











16.80 %



12.79 %







Efficiency ratio



59.7 %



54.6 %











59.0 %



56.3 %





























































At December 31





























Loan quality

2021



2020



Change

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,060,083





1,893,299





9 %























Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,901





34,668





-31 %























Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,083,984





1,927,967





8 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 963,399





859,208





12 %























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 51,429





48,820





5 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



927,788





798,121





16 %























Renegotiated loans

$ 230,408





238,994





-4 %























Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.22 %



1.92 %































Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.58 %



1.76 %











































(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

Performance







































Net income

$ 457,968





495,460





458,069





447,249





471,140

Net income available to common shareholders



434,171





475,961





438,759





428,093





451,869

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 3.37





3.70





3.41





3.33





3.52

Diluted earnings



3.37





3.69





3.41





3.33





3.52

Cash dividends

$ 1.20





1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



128,888





128,844





128,842





128,669





128,379

Period end (2)



128,705





128,699





128,686





128,658





128,333

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.15 %



1.28 %



1.22 %



1.22 %



1.30 % Average common shareholders' equity



10.91 %



12.16 %



11.55 %



11.57 %



12.07 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 937,356





970,953





946,072





985,128





993,252

Yield on average earning assets



2.64 %



2.82 %



2.85 %



3.08 %



3.15 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.12 %



.14 %



.14 %



.18 %



.25 % Net interest spread



2.52 %



2.68 %



2.71 %



2.90 %



2.90 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.06 %



.06 %



.07 %



.10 % Net interest margin



2.58 %



2.74 %



2.77 %



2.97 %



3.00 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.13 %



.17 %



.19 %



.31 %



.39 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 475,477





504,030





462,959





457,372





473,453

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.50





3.76





3.45





3.41





3.54

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.23 %



1.34 %



1.27 %



1.29 %



1.35 % Average tangible common equity



15.98 %



17.54 %



16.68 %



17.05 %



17.53 % Efficiency ratio



59.7 %



57.7 %



58.4 %



60.3 %



54.6 %













































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Loan quality

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,060,083





2,242,263





2,242,057





1,957,106





1,893,299

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,901





24,786





27,902





29,797





34,668

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,083,984





2,267,049





2,269,959





1,986,903





1,927,967

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 963,399





1,026,080





1,077,227





1,084,553





859,208

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 51,429





47,358





49,796





51,668





48,820

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



927,788





947,091





1,029,331





1,044,599





798,121

Renegotiated loans

$ 230,408





242,955





236,377





242,121





238,994

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.22 %



2.40 %



2.31 %



1.97 %



1.92 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.58 %



1.62 %



1.62 %



1.65 %



1.76 %











(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income







Three months ended











Year ended













December 31











December 31









Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Interest income

$ 958,518





1,038,890





-8 %

$ 3,938,784





4,192,712





-6 % Interest expense



24,725





49,610





-50





114,006





326,395





-65

Net interest income



933,793





989,280





-6





3,824,778





3,866,317





-1

Provision for credit losses



(15,000)





75,000





-120





(75,000)





800,000





-109

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



948,793





914,280





4





3,899,778





3,066,317





27

Other income















































Mortgage banking revenues



139,267





140,441





-1





571,329





566,641





1

Service charges on deposit accounts



105,392





95,817





10





402,113





370,788





8

Trust income



168,827





151,314





12





644,716





601,884





7

Brokerage services income



18,923





12,234





55





62,791





47,428





32

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,027





7,204





-16





24,376





40,536





-40

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426





1,619





-12





(21,220)





(9,421)





—

Other revenues from operations



138,775





142,621





-3





482,889





470,588





3

Total other income



578,637





551,250





5





2,166,994





2,088,444





4

Other expense















































Salaries and employee benefits



515,043





476,110





8





2,045,677





1,950,692





5

Equipment and net occupancy



82,641





84,228





-2





326,698





322,037





1

Outside data processing and software



78,814





68,034





16





291,839





258,480





13

FDIC assessments



18,830





15,204





24





69,704





53,803





30

Advertising and marketing



21,228





17,832





19





64,428





61,904





4

Printing, postage and supplies



8,140





8,335





-2





36,507





39,869





-8

Amortization of core deposit and other















































intangible assets



1,954





3,129





-38





10,167





14,869





-32

Other costs of operations



200,850





172,136





17





766,603





683,586





12

Total other expense



927,500





845,008





10





3,611,623





3,385,240





7

Income before income taxes



599,930





620,522





-3





2,455,149





1,769,521





39

Applicable income taxes



141,962





149,382





-5





596,403





416,369





43

Net income

$ 457,968





471,140





-3 %

$ 1,858,746





1,353,152





37 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend







Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

Interest income

$ 958,518





992,946





970,358





1,016,962





1,038,890

Interest expense



24,725





25,696





28,018





35,567





49,610

Net interest income



933,793





967,250





942,340





981,395





989,280

Provision for credit losses



(15,000)





(20,000)





(15,000)





(25,000)





75,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



948,793





987,250





957,340





1,006,395





914,280

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



139,267





159,995





133,313





138,754





140,441

Service charges on deposit accounts



105,392





105,426





98,518





92,777





95,817

Trust income



168,827





156,876





162,991





156,022





151,314

Brokerage services income



18,923





20,490





10,265





13,113





12,234

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,027





5,563





6,502





6,284





7,204

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426





291





(10,655)





(12,282)





1,619

Other revenues from operations



138,775





120,485





112,699





110,930





142,621

Total other income



578,637





569,126





513,633





505,598





551,250

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



515,043





510,422





479,134





541,078





476,110

Equipment and net occupancy



82,641





80,738





80,848





82,471





84,228

Outside data processing and software



78,814





72,782





74,492





65,751





68,034

FDIC assessments



18,830





18,810





17,876





14,188





15,204

Advertising and marketing



21,228





15,208





13,364





14,628





17,832

Printing, postage and supplies



8,140





7,917





11,133





9,317





8,335

Amortization of core deposit and other







































intangible assets



1,954





2,738





2,737





2,738





3,129

Other costs of operations



200,850





190,719





185,761





189,273





172,136

Total other expense



927,500





899,334





865,345





919,444





845,008

Income before income taxes



599,930





657,042





605,628





592,549





620,522

Applicable income taxes



141,962





161,582





147,559





145,300





149,382

Net income

$ 457,968





495,460





458,069





447,249





471,140



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





December 31











Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,337,577





1,552,743





-14

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



41,872,304





23,663,810





77



Trading account



468,031





1,068,581





-56



Investment securities



7,155,860





7,045,697





2



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



23,473,324





27,574,564





-15



Real estate - commercial



35,389,730





37,637,889





-6



Real estate - consumer



16,074,445





16,752,993





-4



Consumer



17,974,953





16,570,421





8



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



92,912,452





98,535,867





-6



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,469,226





1,736,387





-15



Net loans and leases



91,443,226





96,799,480





-6



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



3,998





14,165





-72



Other assets



8,233,052





7,863,517





5



Total assets

$ 155,107,160





142,601,105





9

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 60,131,480





47,572,884





26

% Interest-bearing deposits



71,411,929





71,580,750





—



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





652,104





-100



Total deposits



131,543,409





119,805,738





10



Short-term borrowings



47,046





59,482





-21



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,127,931





2,166,409





-2



Long-term borrowings



3,485,369





4,382,193





-20



Total liabilities



137,203,755





126,413,822





9



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,750,000





1,250,000





40



Common



16,153,405





14,937,283





8



Total shareholders' equity



17,903,405





16,187,283





11



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 155,107,160





142,601,105





9

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,337,577





1,479,712





1,410,468





1,258,989





1,552,743

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



41,872,304





38,445,788





33,864,824





31,407,227





23,663,810

Federal funds sold



—





—





—





1,000





—

Trading account



468,031





624,556





712,558





687,359





1,068,581

Investment securities



7,155,860





6,447,622





6,143,177





6,610,667





7,045,697

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,473,324





22,514,940





25,409,291





27,811,190





27,574,564

Real estate - commercial



35,389,730





37,023,952





37,558,775





37,425,974





37,637,889

Real estate - consumer



16,074,445





16,209,354





16,704,951





17,349,683





16,752,993

Consumer



17,974,953





17,834,648





17,440,415





16,712,233





16,570,421

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



92,912,452





93,582,894





97,113,432





99,299,080





98,535,867

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,469,226





1,515,024





1,575,128





1,636,206





1,736,387

Net loans and leases



91,443,226





92,067,870





95,538,304





97,662,874





96,799,480

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



3,998





5,952





8,690





11,427





14,165

Other assets



8,233,052





8,236,582





8,351,574





8,248,405





7,863,517

Total assets

$ 155,107,160





151,901,194





150,622,707





150,481,060





142,601,105











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 60,131,480





56,542,309





55,621,230





53,641,419





47,572,884

Interest-bearing deposits



71,411,929





72,158,987





72,647,542





74,193,255





71,580,750

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





—





641,691





652,104

Total deposits



131,543,409





128,701,296





128,268,772





128,476,365





119,805,738

Short-term borrowings



47,046





103,548





91,235





58,957





59,482

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,127,931





2,067,188





2,042,948





2,000,727





2,166,409

Long-term borrowings



3,485,369





3,500,391





3,499,448





3,498,503





4,382,193

Total liabilities



137,203,755





134,372,423





133,902,403





134,034,552





126,413,822

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,750,000





1,750,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000

Common



16,153,405





15,778,771





15,470,304





15,196,508





14,937,283

Total shareholders' equity



17,903,405





17,528,771





16,720,304





16,446,508





16,187,283

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 155,107,160





151,901,194





150,622,707





150,481,060





142,601,105



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates







Three months ended





Change in balance









Year ended

















December 31





December 31,





September 30,





December 31, 2021 from









December 31





Change



Dollars in millions



2021





2020





2021





December 31,





September 30,









2021





2020





in









Balance





Rate





Balance





Rate





Balance





Rate





2020





2021









Balance





Rate





Balance





Rate





balance



ASSETS













































































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 44,316





.15

%

22,206





.10

%

39,036





.15

%

100

%

14

%



$ 35,829





.13

%

15,329





.21

%

134

% Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



—





.47





3,799





.12





—





.47





-100





—









167





.12





2,717





.26





-94



Trading account



50





1.62





50





1.97





51





2.71





1





-2









50





1.89





53





2.10





-5



Investment securities



6,804





2.12





7,195





2.25





6,019





2.19





-5





13









6,409





2.20





8,165





2.16





-22



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount













































































































Commercial, financial, etc.



22,330





3.65





27,713





3.56





23,730





3.96





-19





-6









25,191





3.58





27,520





3.42





-8



Real estate - commercial



36,717





3.89





37,707





4.15





37,547





3.87





-3





-2









37,321





3.96





36,986





4.39





1



Real estate - consumer



16,290





3.53





16,761





3.56





16,379





3.59





-3





-1









16,770





3.55





16,215





3.82





3



Consumer



17,913





4.31





16,485





4.78





17,658





4.34





9





1









17,331





4.43





15,884





4.92





9



Total loans and leases, net



93,250





3.87





98,666





4.01





95,314





3.95





-5





-2









96,613





3.90





96,605





4.13





—



Total earning assets



144,420





2.64





131,916





3.15





140,420





2.82





9





3









139,068





2.84





122,869





3.43





13



Goodwill



4,593













4,593













4,593













—





—









4,593













4,593













—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



5













16













7













-69





-34









8













21













-59



Other assets



8,704













8,038













9,017













8





-3









9,000













7,997













13



Total assets

$ 157,722













144,563













154,037













9

%

2

%



$ 152,669













135,480













13

%















































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













































































































Interest-bearing deposits













































































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 70,518





.04





69,133





.11





70,976





.04





2

%

-1

%



$ 70,879





.05





63,590





.23





11

% Time deposits



2,914





.40





4,113





.97





3,061





.46





-29





-5









3,263





.57





4,960





1.34





-34



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





826





.11





—





—





-100





—









181





.11





1,117





.36





-84



Total interest-bearing deposits



73,432





.05





74,072





.16





74,037





.06





-1





-1









74,323





.07





69,667





.31





7



Short-term borrowings



58





.01





64





.01





91





.01





-9





-37









68





.01





62





.05





11



Long-term borrowings



3,441





1.77





5,294





1.47





3,431





1.75





-35





—









3,537





1.76





5,803





1.88





-39



Total interest-bearing liabilities



76,931





.12





79,430





.25





77,559





.14





-3





-1









77,928





.14





75,532





.43





3



Noninterest-bearing deposits



61,012













46,904













57,218













30





7









55,666













41,683













34



Other liabilities



2,166













2,016













2,151













7





1









2,166













2,274













-5



Total liabilities



140,109













128,350













136,928













9





2









135,760













119,489













14



Shareholders' equity



17,613













16,213













17,109













9





3









16,909













15,991













6



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 157,722













144,563













154,037













9

%

2

%



$ 152,669













135,480













13

%















































































































Net interest spread











2.52













2.90













2.68

































2.70













3.00











Contribution of interest-free funds











.06













.10













.06

































.06













.16











Net interest margin











2.58

%









3.00

%









2.74

%





























2.76

%









3.16

%









Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended



Year ended





December 31



December 31





2021



2020



2021



2020

Income statement data































In thousands, except per share































Net income































Net income

$ 457,968





471,140





1,858,746





1,353,152

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



1,447





2,313





7,532





10,993

Merger-related expenses (1)



16,062





—





33,560





—

Net operating income

$ 475,477





473,453





1,899,838





1,364,145



































Earnings per common share































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.37





3.52





13.80





9.94

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.01





.02





.06





.08

Merger-related expenses (1)



.12





—





.25





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.50





3.54





14.11





10.02



































Other expense































Other expense

$ 927,500





845,008





3,611,623





3,385,240

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(1,954)





(3,129)





(10,167)





(14,869)

Merger-related expenses



(21,190)





—





(43,860)





—

Noninterest operating expense

$ 904,356





841,879





3,557,596





3,370,371

Merger-related expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 112





—





176





—

Equipment and net occupancy



340





—





341





—

Outside data processing and software



250





—





1,119





—

Advertising and marketing



337





—





866





—

Printing, postage and supplies



186





—





2,965





—

Other costs of operations



19,965





—





38,393





—

Other expense

$ 21,190





—





43,860





—

Efficiency ratio































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 904,356





841,879





3,557,596





3,370,371

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 937,356





993,252





3,839,509





3,883,605

Other income



578,637





551,250





2,166,994





2,088,444

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426





1,619





(21,220)





(9,421)

Denominator

$ 1,514,567





1,542,883





6,027,723





5,981,470

Efficiency ratio



59.7 %



54.6 %



59 %



56.3 % Balance sheet data































In millions































Average assets































Average assets

$ 157,722





144,563





152,669





135,480

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)





(16)





(8)





(21)

Deferred taxes



1





4





2





5

Average tangible assets

$ 153,125





139,958





148,070





130,871

Average common equity































Average total equity

$ 17,613





16,213





16,909





15,991

Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,250)





(1,438)





(1,250)

Average common equity



15,863





14,963





15,471





14,741

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)





(16)





(8)





(21)

Deferred taxes



1





4





2





5

Average tangible common equity

$ 11,266





10,358





10,872





10,132

At end of quarter































Total assets































Total assets

$ 155,107





142,601

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)





(14)

















Deferred taxes



1





4

















Total tangible assets

$ 150,511





137,998

















Total common equity































Total equity

$ 17,903





16,187

















Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,250)

















Common equity



16,153





14,937

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)





(14)

















Deferred taxes



1





4

















Total tangible common equity

$ 11,557





10,334





















































(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 457,968





495,460





458,069





447,249





471,140

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



1,447





2,028





2,023





2,034





2,313

Merger-related expenses (1)



16,062





6,542





2,867





8,089





—

Net operating income

$ 475,477





504,030





462,959





457,372





473,453











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.37





3.69





3.41





3.33





3.52

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.01





.02





.02





.02





.02

Merger-related expenses (1)



.12





.05





.02





.06





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.50





3.76





3.45





3.41





3.54











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 927,500





899,334





865,345





919,444





845,008

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(1,954)





(2,738)





(2,737)





(2,738)





(3,129)

Merger-related expenses



(21,190)





(8,826)





(3,893)





(9,951)





—

Noninterest operating expense

$ 904,356





887,770





858,715





906,755





841,879

Merger-related expenses







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 112





60





4





—





—

Equipment and net occupancy



340





1





—





—





—

Outside data processing and software



250





625





244





—





—

Advertising and marketing



337





505





24





—





—

Printing, postage and supplies



186





730





2,049





—





—

Other costs of operations



19,965





6,905





1,572





9,951





—

Other expense

$ 21,190





8,826





3,893





9,951





—

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 904,356





887,770





858,715





906,755





841,879

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 937,356





970,953





946,072





985,128





993,252

Other income



578,637





569,126





513,633





505,598





551,250

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,426





291





(10,655)





(12,282)





1,619

Denominator

$ 1,514,567





1,539,788





1,470,360





1,503,008





1,542,883

Efficiency ratio



59.7 %



57.7 %



58.4 %



60.3 %



54.6 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 157,722





154,037





150,641





148,157





144,563

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)





(7)





(10)





(13)





(16)

Deferred taxes



1





2





3





3





4

Average tangible assets

$ 153,125





149,439





146,041





143,554





139,958

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 17,613





17,109





16,571





16,327





16,213

Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,495)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Average common equity



15,863





15,614





15,321





15,077





14,963

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(5)





(7)





(10)





(13)





(16)

Deferred taxes



1





2





3





3





4

Average tangible common equity

$ 11,266





11,016





10,721





10,474





10,358

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 155,107





151,901





150,623





150,481





142,601

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)





(6)





(9)





(12)





(14)

Deferred taxes



1





2





2





3





4

Total tangible assets

$ 150,511





147,304





146,023





145,879





137,998

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 17,903





17,529





16,720





16,447





16,187

Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Common equity



16,153





15,779





15,470





15,197





14,937

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(4)





(6)





(9)





(12)





(14)

Deferred taxes



1





2





2





3





4

Total tangible common equity

$ 11,557





11,182





10,870





10,595





10,334















































(1) After any related tax effect.

