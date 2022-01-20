50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mackie Announces the new M•Caster Live

The Ultimate Compact Audio Solution for Live Streaming
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackie, a leading producer of high-quality professional audio products, today announces the MCaster Live Portable Live Streaming Mixer. Not just another repurposed live sound mixer, MCaster Live was designed from the ground up for content creators and their unique needs. Whether you're a social streamer, gamer, podcaster, or DJ, the MCaster Live has features that make it easier than ever before to create your content and get it out there for the world to see.

Meet M•Caster Live
Meet M•Caster Live

"When talking to creators, we kept seeing the same complaints over and over again.  Users want a simple way to connect with their streaming platform.  They want to sound great.  And they want something that can be easily portable." said Mackie Product Manager Craig Reeves. "MCaster Live delivers on all of those points and manages to look great while doing it!"

MCaster Live is the ultimate streaming audio solution, with the ability to connect directly to users' smartphone headphone jack, or via USB to a computer running OBS (or similar software).  Because M•Caster Live was designed to be portable, you can even power it with an external battery – no mains power required.  Sounding good has also never been easier, with preset-based ContourFX to create that pro-quality voice with a single knob. The StreamFX voice changer will let you disguise your voice, or even inspire you to create new characters.

There is a lot of technology under the hood of MCaster Live, but that doesn't mean it's all work and no play.  With its user selectable RGB LED under lighting, MCaster Live looks amazing on any desk.

MCaster Live includes a powerful software bundle from Accusonus, including a perpetual license of their amazing ERA Voice Leveler and De-Esser plugins, and a 3 month All Access Suite subscription. This creative suite features powerful audio repair tools such as Noise Remover, Voice Deepener, Mouth De-Clicker, and Reverb Remover, just to name a few. Users can explore the Voice Changer plugin, adding fun effects to their projects, or search the music libraries of SFX and Music Cellar for high-quality, royalty-free sound effects and background music.

MCaster Live is now shipping and will be available on Mackie.com and at participating retailers in January/February 2022 with an MAP of $259. Creator Accessories are expected to be available later in Q1.

For more information about Mackie's new M•Caster Live, please visit Mackie.com/mcasterlive. To learn more about Mackie's Accusonus Bundle, visit https://accusonus.com/mackie. Please see the MCaster Live Launch Video for more information.

About Mackie
Mackie is a live sound, recording, and creator audio gear brand with a long history in the music industry and a passion to design and build innovative products for people that live to create. Grounded in a design philosophy of affordability, excellent sound, and Built-Like-A-Tank quality, so anyone can take the stage with confidence. Mackie is a subsidiary of LOUD Audio, LLC.

For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com.
For more information on LOUD Audio, LLC, visit www.loudaudio.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Whited
amandaw@lotus823.com

Mackie's logo (PRNewsfoto/Mackie)
Mackie's logo (PRNewsfoto/Mackie)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mackie-announces-the-new-mcaster-live-301464782.html

SOURCE Mackie

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.